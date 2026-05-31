Mike Brown Breaks Silence on Mitchell Robinson’s Game 1 Status

The New York Knicks received a small but potentially encouraging update on Mitchell Robinson’s recovery as they prepare for the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

After Sunday’s practice before the team departed for San Antonio, Knicks head coach Mike Brown revealed Robinson was able to participate in limited on-court work as he continues recovering from surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand.

“He did some individual stuff,” Brown said when asked whether Robinson practiced Sunday.

The update marks progress for Robinson, who did not practice Saturday after undergoing surgery on a fractured fifth metacarpal — the bone connecting the wrist to the pinky finger.

Whether the veteran center will be available when the NBA Finals begin Wednesday remains uncertain.

Mike Brown Remains Cautious on Mitchell Robinson’s Game 1 Status

Brown declined to provide specifics about Robinson’s recovery timeline but acknowledged the center is still wearing some form of protection on his injured hand.

“I know there’s something there, but I can’t… I can’t tell you what,” Brown said when asked whether Robinson was wearing a brace on his pinky.

The Knicks coach also would not speculate on whether Robinson could be cleared for contact before Game 1 against the Spurs.

“I don’t know,” Brown said. “I do know that the medical group has to tell me he can go out there for sure, okay.”

The comments reinforce that Robinson’s status remains dependent on medical clearance rather than basketball readiness.

Brown has repeatedly stressed throughout the week that the Knicks are preparing multiple contingency plans depending on Robinson’s availability.

Robinson Sends Emotional Message After Hand Surgery

While questions remain about his Finals status, Robinson broke his silence Saturday through an emotional Instagram post that quickly gained traction among Knicks fans.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the love and support most of you bring, especially at a time like this in my life,” Robinson wrote. “It makes everything I’m fighting for 100x easier to deal with.”

The veteran center also delivered a blunt message to critics.

“The ones that want to see me down and hurt, all I gotta say for you is f–k you,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson added another pointed message aimed at people he felt abandoned him during a difficult period.

The post highlighted both his appreciation for the support he has received and his determination to return as quickly as possible.

Mystery Still Surrounds Mitchell Robinson’s Injury

One of the more unusual aspects of Robinson’s injury remains how it happened.

According to The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Robinson recently underwent surgery after fracturing his fifth metacarpal. Despite the procedure, there remains optimism that he could potentially suit up during the Finals.

Brown previously revealed the injury did not occur during a game or team practice but declined to offer additional details.

“For me, I’m always going with whoever is available today,” Brown said Friday. “I don’t want to know, just let me know if he can play and when he can play.”

As a result, the exact circumstances surrounding the injury remain unclear.

Knicks May Need Frontcourt Adjustments Against Spurs

Robinson has carved out an important role during New York’s postseason run despite averaging just 14.2 minutes per game.

In 14 playoff appearances, he has averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks while providing elite offensive rebounding, rim protection and physicality off the bench.

If Robinson is unavailable against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in Game 1, the Knicks could be forced to expand Ariel Hukporti’s role behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

For now, New York will continue monitoring Robinson’s progress.

Sunday’s individual workout represented a step forward, but Brown’s latest comments made clear that one of the Knicks’ key postseason contributors remains far from a lock for the NBA Finals opener.