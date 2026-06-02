Knicks Get Positive Mitchell Robinson News Before NBA Finals Game 1

The New York Knicks received perhaps their most encouraging Mitchell Robinson update since his hand surgery just one day before the start of the NBA Finals.

After uncertainty surrounded Robinson’s availability over the weekend, the veteran center arrived at practice Tuesday without any visible support on his injured right hand, according to observations from New York Post reporters Jared Schwartz and Stefan Bondy.

The development comes less than 24 hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

While Robinson has not yet been publicly cleared to play, Tuesday’s observations represented the most positive visual update since he underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

Mitchell Robinson Appears Without Visible Hand Support

Schwartz shared a close-up image of Robinson’s right hand as the Knicks arrived for practice, noting there was “nothing on his right hand.”

Bondy reported a similar observation from the practice facility.

“Mitchell Robinson arrives with nothing on his hand,” Bondy wrote on X.

The update immediately drew attention because Robinson’s recovery timeline has remained unclear since suffering the injury during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Only two days earlier, Robinson had been limited to individual work as he continued progressing through the recovery process.

Tuesday’s appearance suggested meaningful progress, though the Knicks have yet to officially announce his availability for Game 1.

Mike Brown Previously Awaited Medical Clearance

Before departing for San Antonio on Monday, Knicks coach Mike Brown made clear Robinson’s status remained dependent on the team’s medical staff.

“I’m just waiting on the medical staff,” Brown told reporters. “He just did individual work today. So I’m waiting on the medical staff to let me know what the next step is.”

Brown’s comments came after Robinson participated in individual on-court work but did not practice fully with the team.

The Knicks coach repeatedly emphasized that any decision regarding Robinson’s status would be determined by medical clearance rather than basketball readiness.

That made Tuesday’s practice observations especially noteworthy.

Mitchell Robinson’s Media-Day Absence Gets Explanation

Robinson’s absence from Tuesday’s NBA Finals media availability also raised questions after nine Knicks players were made available to reporters.

However, Newsday’s Steve Popper reported that the situation may have been standard league protocol rather than an indication of a setback.

“Hearing that it’s protocol — happened with Giannis in 2021 — for a player injured heading into the series to not be available on media day,” Popper wrote on X.

The explanation provided additional context for Robinson’s absence and appeared consistent with the positive signs emerging from practice.

Rather than suggesting a worsening injury situation, Robinson’s media-day absence may have simply reflected NBA Finals procedures for players recovering from injuries.

Why Mitchell Robinson Matters Against Victor Wembanyama

Robinson’s status carries significant importance for New York entering the championship series.

The Knicks will be tasked with slowing Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who has been one of the NBA’s most dominant postseason performers.

Wembanyama owns career playoff averages of 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

The Spurs star elevated his play even further during the Western Conference Finals against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

New York is expected to rely heavily on Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Robinson to help contain Wembanyama throughout the series.

Knicks Await Final Decision Before Game 1

Robinson averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14 playoff appearances entering the Finals while providing valuable rim protection, offensive rebounding and interior defense.

His ability to match the Spurs’ size could become a major factor in the series, particularly against Wembanyama and former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

For now, Robinson’s status remains officially uncertain.

But after Brown expressed caution Sunday and medical clearance remained pending, Tuesday’s developments offered the clearest indication yet that one of New York’s most important frontcourt contributors may be trending in the right direction heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals.