Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Mike Brown Addresses NBA Finals Status

The New York Knicks continue preparations for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, but Mitchell Robinson’s status remains one of the team’s biggest questions heading into Wednesday’s opener at Frost Bank Center.

Robinson recently underwent surgery after suffering a fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his right hand. The veteran center has been a key part of New York’s playoff run, providing rim protection, rebounding, and frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

His availability is especially important with the Knicks preparing to face Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown provided a fresh update following Monday’s practice. While Robinson worked individually, Brown said the team’s medical staff will determine what comes next before any decision is made on Game 1.

Mike Brown Provides Latest Mitchell Robinson Injury Update

Brown was asked Monday whether Robinson had been cleared for contact and if he expected the center to be available when the Finals begin.

The coach said Robinson remains in the evaluation process.

“I’m just waiting on the medical staff,” Brown told reporters. “He just did individual work today. So I’m waiting on the medical staff to let me know what the next step is.”

The update follows comments Brown made after Sunday’s practice when he confirmed Robinson had taken part in limited on-court activity.

“He did some individual stuff,” Brown said Sunday.

However, Brown emphasized that any return will depend entirely on medical clearance.

“I do know that the medical group has to tell me he can go out there for sure,” Brown said.

The Knicks have not announced a timetable for Robinson’s return. Questions remain regarding how effective he can be after surgery and whether he will need to wear protective equipment if cleared to play.

A recent photo circulating on social media showed Robinson wearing a splint on his right hand. Brown acknowledged Robinson was wearing protection, but did not provide details.

“I know there’s something there, but I can’t… I can’t tell you what,” Brown said. “I don’t know.”

Mitchell Robinson Could Be Important Against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

Robinson’s potential availability carries added significance because of New York’s matchup with San Antonio.

The 28-year-old has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game during the playoffs while shooting 73.7 percent from the field. His value extends beyond scoring, as he serves as one of the Knicks’ primary rebounders and interior defenders.

Without Robinson, the Knicks would likely rely more heavily on Towns, Ariel Hukporti, and Jeremy Sochan in the frontcourt rotation.

The challenge becomes even greater against Wembanyama, who led the Spurs to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. Robinson is viewed as one of New York’s best options for matching San Antonio’s size and physicality inside.

Meanwhile, Brown is also preparing for a Finals matchup against a franchise that helped launch his coaching career. Brown worked under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and was part of the Spurs’ 2003 championship staff before beginning his rise through the NBA coaching ranks.

Despite those ties, Brown made clear that his focus is solely on winning.

“They definitely want to beat me, and I want to kick their ass,” Brown said in comments shared by SNY. “I love them, and you can always love them before and after.”

The Knicks enter the Finals seeking their first NBA championship since 1973. Whether Robinson will be available to help them pursue that goal remains uncertain, but Monday’s update confirmed that he is continuing to progress through the recovery process.

For now, New York is awaiting further guidance from its medical staff before making a final determination on Robinson’s status for Game 1 against San Antonio.