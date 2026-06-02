NBA Insider Finally Reveals How Mitchell Robinson Suffered Latest Injury

For nearly a week, the biggest question surrounding Mitchell Robinson‘s fractured right pinky finger wasn’t whether he would return for the NBA Finals.

It was how the injury happened in the first place.

After New York Knicks coach Mike Brown and team officials declined to disclose the circumstances surrounding Robinson’s injury last week, ESPN insider Shams Charania finally provided an answer Tuesday while also offering a fresh update on the center’s availability for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Speaking on NBA Today, Charania reported that Robinson suffered the injury at his own home during the break before the NBA Finals.

“But how did this all happen during the next off week? That is the question,” Charania said. “The details are murky. What I can say, what I do know, is that Mitchell Robinson hurt himself at his own home, and so it’s an ill-opportune time for an injury, of course.”

The revelation ends days of speculation surrounding one of the Knicks’ most unusual injury storylines of the postseason.

Mike Brown Previously Shut Down Popular Injury Theory

The mystery began shortly after Charania reported last week that Robinson underwent surgery to repair damage to the fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

Because no obvious injury had been reported during New York’s Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers, fans and media quickly began searching for clues.

One of the most widely discussed theories centered on a sequence during the second quarter of Game 4 against Cleveland.

SNY’s Ian Begley highlighted a play in which Robinson became tangled with several Cavaliers players before falling to the floor. During the television broadcast, Robinson appeared to pull his right hand away as a teammate attempted to help him up.

The sequence quickly became a leading candidate for the moment the injury occurred.

Brown, however, dismissed that theory.

“Mitchell Robinson did not sustain his broken pinky in a game or in practice,” Brown said last Thursday.

When Brown was later asked how Robinson suffered the injury, Knicks media relations declined to provide additional details.

“We’re not going to get into specifics,” a team representative said, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

At the time, the response only deepened the mystery.

Shams Charania Provides First Concrete Explanation

Charania’s report Tuesday marked the first credible explanation publicly offered regarding the injury.

While the ESPN insider acknowledged many details remain unclear, his report confirmed Robinson’s injury occurred away from basketball activities and outside team facilities.

The revelation aligns with Brown’s earlier comments and explains why the Knicks were unable to identify a specific game or practice incident.

Although Charania did not specify exactly how Robinson fractured the finger, his report largely resolves the biggest unanswered question surrounding the injury.

Mitchell Robinson Remains Determined to Play in Game 1

Beyond explaining how the injury happened, Charania also delivered an encouraging update regarding Robinson’s mindset heading into the NBA Finals opener.

“I’m told that Mitchell Robinson still fully plans, is resolute on playing in Game 1 Wednesday night against the Spurs,” Charania said. “The Knicks still must clear him for that game.”

The update comes after Brown revealed Sunday that Robinson had resumed individual on-court work.

“He did some individual stuff,” Brown said before the Knicks departed for San Antonio.

Brown later acknowledged the team was still awaiting guidance from medical staff before determining Robinson’s next step.

Tuesday brought another encouraging sign when New York Post reporters Jared Schwartz and Stefan Bondy observed Robinson arriving in San Antonio without any visible brace, splint or wrap on his injured right hand.

Robinson Expected to Wear Protective Brace

While Robinson appeared without visible protection off the court, Charania reported that he would still need substantial support if he is cleared to play.

“What he has is a broken pinky, but even more specifically, damage to his fifth metacarpal,” Charania said. “He’s going to need to wear a brace, I’m told, pretty sizable one, in order to be able to play.”

The update suggests Robinson’s recovery has progressed enough for him to potentially participate, even if precautions remain necessary.

Robinson averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14 playoff appearances entering the Finals while providing elite offensive rebounding, rim protection and physicality off New York’s bench.

His presence could be especially important against Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio’s imposing frontcourt.

For now, the mystery surrounding Robinson’s injury has finally been solved.

The Knicks’ next question is whether medical clearance will arrive in time for Robinson to join them on the floor when Game 1 tips off Wednesday night.