NBA Makes Mitchell Robinson Announcement After Knicks’ Game 2 Win

The NBA has rescinded the technical foul assessed to New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Robinson was called for a technical foul with 4:56 remaining in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 105-104 victory Friday night after a brief shoving exchange with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama was not assessed a technical foul on the play.

The league announced Saturday that Robinson’s technical had been overturned following a review, removing the infraction from his record.

The ruling does not affect the outcome of Game 2, which gave the Knicks a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Mitchell Robinson Played Important Role in Knicks’ Game 2 Win

The decision came one day after Robinson provided key minutes off the bench in one of New York’s biggest victories of the season.

Robinson finished with seven points and three rebounds in 15 minutes as the Knicks survived a late Spurs comeback.

His impact extended beyond the box score.

As San Antonio erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, Robinson was part of a defensive effort that helped New York withstand repeated attacks from Wembanyama and the Spurs’ frontcourt.

The Knicks eventually regained the lead on a free throw by Jalen Brunson with 9.5 seconds remaining before Wembanyama missed a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer, which Robinson tightly contested.

Following the victory, Knicks coach Mike Brown and Karl-Anthony Towns both credited Robinson for his defensive work during critical stretches of the game.

Physical Battle With Victor Wembanyama Continues

The overturned technical also highlighted the increasingly physical matchup between Robinson and Wembanyama.

The two big men have frequently battled for position through the first two games of the NBA Finals, with Robinson often drawing assignments against the Spurs superstar.

Friday’s second-quarter exchange occurred after contact between the players under the basket, leading officials to assess Robinson with the game’s only technical foul from the incident.

After reviewing the sequence, the NBA determined the penalty should be rescinded.

Wembanyama finished Game 2 with 29 points, though the Knicks limited his impact for long stretches before San Antonio’s late rally.

The series now shifts to Madison Square Garden, where Robinson is expected to continue playing a key role in New York’s defensive game plan.

Free Agency Questions Await Robinson

While Robinson’s focus remains on the NBA Finals, questions about his future are expected to become a major offseason storyline.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Robinson is expected to receive significant interest in unrestricted free agency this summer.

Fischer reported that the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors are among the teams considered potential suitors for the 28-year-old center.

Robinson has spent all eight seasons of his NBA career with the Knicks after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Knicks hold Robinson’s Bird rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him, though New York is projected to face significant luxury-tax considerations next season.

Despite offensive limitations and free-throw shooting struggles, Robinson remains one of the league’s most effective offensive rebounders and interior defenders.

Knicks Return Home With 2-0 NBA Finals Lead

New York heads back to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 series lead after winning the first two games in San Antonio.

The Knicks have won 13 consecutive playoff games and are seeking their first NBA championship since 1973.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday night at Madison Square Garden.