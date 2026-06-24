Knicks’ Draft-Night Moves May Have Changed One Key Free Agency Decision

Less than 24 hours before the NBA Draft, the outlook for Mitchell Robinson‘s return to the New York Knicks appeared increasingly uncertain.

SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley warned Tuesday that New York’s commitment to staying below the NBA’s punitive second apron could make it difficult to re-sign the veteran center if he receives strong offers in free agency.

Then, Knicks vice president of basketball and strategic planning Brock Aller went to work.

In a span of roughly 10 minutes Tuesday night, the Knicks executed four trades, moved completely out of the first round, accumulated five second-round picks and created approximately $3.2 million in additional salary-cap flexibility.

The transactions may not have produced a marquee rookie.

But they may have improved New York’s chances of keeping one of the most important players from its championship roster.

A Different Outlook Than 24 Hours Ago

Begley painted a sobering picture of Robinson’s market just hours before the draft.

“The Knicks are operating, planning as if they’re going to stay below the second apron number in team salary and that has a lot of implications,” Begley said on The Putback. “It’s going to be really tough to bring Mitchell Robinson back.”

The comments came less than a week after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that the Knicks had already begun what he described as “some level of cursory negotiations” with Robinson’s representatives.

“Their front office is reporting to work today with a list of things to do,” Windhorst said on Get Up last week. “They’ve got to figure out a way to keep Mitchell Robinson on this roster.”

Those negotiations remain ongoing.

The challenge has always been financial.

Which is why Tuesday night’s activity mattered.

Knicks Create More Breathing Room

According to ESPN salary cap analyst Bobby Marks, the No. 25 pick carried a first-year salary value of approximately $3.2 million.

By moving out of the first round entirely, New York avoided adding another guaranteed rookie-scale contract to a payroll already built around expensive veterans.

The result pushed the Knicks’ projected cushion below the second apron from approximately $13 million to roughly $16.2 million.

For most teams, a few million dollars might not dramatically alter offseason plans.

For a contender trying to retain key free agents while navigating the NBA’s restrictive collective bargaining agreement, every dollar matters.

Particularly when one of those free agents is Robinson.

The Real Value of Draft Night

The Knicks’ moves were never about finding immediate contributors.

Championship teams rarely rely on late first-round rookies for meaningful playoff minutes.

Instead, New York treated the draft as another opportunity to create optionality.

The front office turned one first-round pick into future assets, cash considerations and additional flexibility while maintaining control of multiple second-round selections entering Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have already received offers involving future draft assets for the No. 31 pick and remain open to further maneuvering.

That possibility prompted a knowing reaction from Windhorst during ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast.

“The Knicks made four trades in 10 minutes,” Windhorst said.

“Yeah. And they saved $3 million out of it,” Marks replied.

Windhorst immediately identified the architect.

“And that right there is Brock Aller.”

Keeping the Championship Core Together

Robinson remains one of the Knicks’ most important offseason decisions.

The longest-tenured player on the roster played a crucial role during New York’s championship run, providing elite rim protection, offensive rebounding and defensive versatility.

His impact routinely extended beyond the box score.

Around the league, executives continue to view Robinson as one of basketball’s most effective defensive centers when healthy — precisely the type of player championship contenders are reluctant to lose.

Whether Tuesday night’s savings ultimately prove enough to keep Robinson in New York remains unknown.

But the significance of the Knicks’ draft-night maneuvering was never about who they selected.

It was about preserving as many pathways as possible to keep the roster that just brought a championship back to Madison Square Garden.

And thanks to Brock Aller’s latest round of financial gymnastics, the Knicks now have a little more room to try.