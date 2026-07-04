Mitchell Robinson Sends Strong Message to New Knicks Center Andre Drummond

The Knicks spent this offseason with one job left on the list. They needed a center to back up Karl-Anthony Towns.

Mitchell Robinson had held that spot for years before signing with the Boston Celtics. His departure sent New York looking for an answer, and they found one fast.

Andre Drummond agreed to a one-year deal worth 3.9 million dollars with the Knicks. He spent his last two seasons in Philadelphia playing behind Joel Embiid.

Last season, Drummond averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds a game for the Sixers. He also found something new in his game, knocking down 35 percent of his threes after barely shooting them before.

Robinson and Drummond do not play the position the same way. Robinson made his mark protecting the rim and fighting for offensive boards, while Drummond brings more polish and range to his scoring.

Mitchell Robinson Reacts To The Signing

Robinson wears a different jersey now, but he still had something to say about the guy taking his old spot. He dropped a comment on Drummond’s Instagram post about joining New York.

Robinson wrote, “Congratulations twin!”

Coming from someone who spent years holding down that exact position for the Knicks, that line meant something. No hard feelings here, even with Robinson now playing for a rival in the same conference.

Drummond used that same post to say goodbye to Philadelphia. He wrote, “Philly will always have a special place in my heart. Nothing but love and gratitude as I move into the next chapter.”

How Andre Drummond Fits With The Knicks

Nobody is handing Drummond a starting job here. Towns still runs the show at center, so this move is really about giving him rest and adding depth behind him.

That is exactly what a defending champion should be doing. You do not need a center hunting for shots when you already have a title. You need someone who rebounds hard and holds his ground.

Drummond has rebounded at a high level his whole career, and that has not slowed down with age. His jump shot gives Towns more space to operate when the two share the floor together.

The contract makes this an easy call too. At 3.9 million dollars, New York gets a real piece for cheap, and it does not touch the flexibility they have built around the rest of the roster.

The Knicks filled their last real need of the summer, and now the focus shifts to training camp.