Mitchell Robinson Sends Cryptic Message to OG Anunoby After Knicks Exit

Mitchell Robinson‘s emotional farewell to the New York Knicks has taken another intriguing turn.

Less than 24 hours after officially joining the Boston Celtics in free agency, Robinson responded to former teammate OG Anunoby with a cryptic message that has fueled speculation among Knicks fans about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

After Robinson posted an emotional goodbye to New York on Instagram, Anunoby replied with a sad-face emoji.

Robinson’s response quickly caught fans’ attention.

“I tried brother. I didn’t want this to happen. Hopefully, the truth comes out at some point. I’m gonna miss you, big dawg! Keep being great 🖤,” Robinson wrote.

The exchange came shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Robinson had agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million contract with the Celtics, ending an eight-year tenure with the Knicks that culminated in the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

Robinson’s Comment Sparks Speculation

Robinson’s remark — particularly the line, “hopefully the truth comes out at some point” — immediately sparked questions about what ultimately led to his exit.

While the veteran center did not elaborate, his response suggested the decision may have involved more than simply accepting a larger contract elsewhere.

Earlier in the day, Robinson thanked Knicks fans and the organization in a heartfelt farewell message.

“The past 8 years have been the highlight of my life,” Robinson wrote. “I can’t thank you guys enough for the journey and opportunities… I will always have love for where it all started! I love you and will miss you! Once a Knick always a Knick.”

His latest interaction with Anunoby struck a different tone, hinting that factors behind the scenes may have played a role in ending his time in New York.

Salary Cap Reality Shaped Knicks’ Decision

Robinson’s remark also lends context to the financial reality surrounding his exit.

The Knicks possessed Robinson’s Bird rights and, in theory, could have matched Boston’s three-year, $47.4 million offer. But doing so would have pushed New York above the NBA’s punitive second salary apron — a threshold owner James Dolan has instructed the front office to avoid, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

That organizational mandate ultimately made it difficult for the defending champions to compete with the Celtics’ offer despite Robinson’s long-standing ties to the franchise.

Instead, New York chose to preserve financial flexibility as it attempts to keep its championship core intact while navigating the league’s increasingly restrictive collective bargaining agreement.

Knicks Now Face Challenge of Replacing Robinson

Robinson leaves as the longest-tenured player from the Knicks’ championship roster and one of the franchise’s premier defensive anchors.

He spent eight seasons in New York after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, developing into one of the NBA’s best offensive rebounders and rim protectors.

His departure, coupled with Ariel Hukporti’s exit in free agency, has left the Knicks searching for reinforcements in the frontcourt.

League insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have linked veteran center Kevon Looney as a potential replacement as New York looks to rebuild its center depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

For now, Robinson’s heartfelt exchange with Anunoby underscored the close bonds forged during the Knicks’ championship run.

But Robinson’s suggestion that “the truth comes out at some point” leaves an unanswered question hanging over one of the NBA offseason’s biggest free-agent departures — one that is likely to follow the Knicks as they begin the defense of their championship.