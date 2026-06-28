Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Opens Up About Free Agency

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson finally admitted what many around the NBA already suspected.

For the first time in his career, the longest-tenured Knick is heading into unrestricted free agency.

And despite helping deliver the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years, Robinson acknowledged he has no idea where he will be playing next season.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Robinson told Fox 8 while returning to his hometown of Chalmette, Louisiana, for a parade celebrating the Knicks’ title.

“I’m getting kind of nervous, you know. Free agency starts, what, July 1? I don’t know what’s gonna happen. It’s just like, you know, just won a championship this year, was in the East Conference Finals last year… I’m getting nervous, and obviously my first time being unrestricted. We’ll see how it goes.”

The candid comments come as speculation surrounding Robinson’s Knicks future continues to intensify.

Robinson Admits Uncertainty About Knicks Future

Rather than expressing confidence that he would remain in New York, Robinson acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the biggest contract decision of his NBA career.

Later in the day, he reiterated that he plans to explore his options.

“I’m just going to see what’s out there and we’ll see what happens,” Robinson told NOLA.com.

Those comments arrived before HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto reported Robinson is expected to command offers worth the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception—approximately $15 million annually—or possibly more when free agency opens.

The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to offer their midlevel exception, according to ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel. The Knicks’ in-city rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, also have “legitimate interest” in Robinson, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported in The Stein Line.

Taken together, Robinson’s remarks and the leaguewide expectations suggest the uncertainty is very real.

Knicks Can Keep Robinson — But It Comes at a Cost

From a basketball standpoint, the Knicks have every reason to keep Robinson.

From a salary-cap standpoint, the decision is far more complicated.

Following the re-signings of Jose Alvarado and Mohamed Diawara, New York has approximately $208 million committed to 10 players, leaving only about $14 million below the NBA’s second apron while still needing to sign at least four more players to satisfy the league’s minimum roster requirement.

That creates a difficult equation.

Robinson is projected to receive offers beginning around $15 million annually—already exceeding the Knicks’ remaining room beneath the second apron.

Technically, New York can still match—or even exceed—any offer Robinson receives.

Doing so, however, would almost certainly push the Knicks above the second apron unless president Leon Rose first creates additional financial flexibility through salary-clearing trades.

Crossing that threshold would run counter to owner James Dolan’s stated preference to avoid the second apron and its harsh roster-building penalties, including restrictions on trades, salary aggregation and future draft-pick flexibility.

That financial reality—not Robinson’s desire to leave—has become the biggest obstacle to keeping the longest-tenured Knick.

Championship Run Increased Robinson’s Market Value

Robinson enters free agency at perhaps the strongest point of his career.

Although his offensive numbers remain modest, his impact during New York’s championship run extended far beyond the box score.

He once again established himself as one of the NBA’s premier offensive rebounders and interior defenders.

His defining moment came late in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

After Josh Hart missed a free throw, Robinson battled through traffic to secure a crucial offensive rebound, extending the possession and helping seal New York’s first NBA championship since 1973.

He also spent much of the Finals defending Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, providing the interior presence that anchored the Knicks’ championship defense.

Across 53 career playoff games, Robinson has averaged 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 points and 0.9 blocks, production that has made him one of the league’s most valuable postseason role players.

Hometown Celebration Came Amid Uncertain Future

For one day, free agency took a back seat.

June 25 was officially declared Mitchell Robinson Day in Chalmette, Louisiana.

Robinson returned home to host a free youth basketball camp, ride through town in his custom orange-and-white monster truck and celebrate the championship with the community that embraced him after his move from Pensacola, Florida, during high school.

“Just being back home is amazing,” Robinson told NOLA.com. “I always like to come home and show some love. But to come back as a champion feels a whole lot different.”

Whether that championship proves to be Robinson’s final one as a Knick remains one of the biggest unanswered questions of the NBA offseason.

His comments made one thing unmistakably clear.

Despite bringing a title back to Madison Square Garden for the first time in more than five decades, Robinson enters unrestricted free agency feeling the same uncertainty as every player searching for his next contract.

The difference is that one of the most important pieces of New York’s championship team now finds himself at the center of one of the summer’s defining free-agent decisions.