Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Replacement Search Included Former No. 2 Pick

The New York Knicks‘ search for frontcourt reinforcements extended further than previously known.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the defending NBA champions expressed interest in former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III before the veteran center agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Nuggets.

The report sheds new light on how aggressively New York has been exploring the center market after losing Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics and Ariel Hukporti to the rival Philadelphia 76ers.

With two rotation big men departing in free agency, president Leon Rose has been forced to cast a wide net.

Bagley Was on Knicks’ Radar

Before Bagley committed to Denver, the Knicks were among the teams exploring whether the former Sacramento Kings lottery pick could help stabilize their frontcourt.

“Before Marvin Bagley III agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, the Knicks were showing interest in the 27-year-old big man,” Scotto reported.

Bagley ultimately chose Denver, where ESPN’s Shams Charania reported he agreed to a one-year contract.

The Nuggets are expected to use Bagley as Nikola Jokic’s primary backup after he averaged 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 61.8% from the field across 60 games with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks last season.

The move leaves New York continuing its search elsewhere.

Knicks Continue Evaluating Multiple Centers

Scotto added that Bagley was far from the Knicks’ only target.

New York has also shown recent interest in veteran center Kevon Looney while maintaining its long-running interest in Nick Richards.

Both players have surfaced in Knicks trade discussions over multiple seasons.

Looney would provide championship experience, rebounding and durability after spending his entire career with the Golden State Warriors before joining the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

Richards, meanwhile, remains one of the more athletic rim-running centers available in the free agent market.

The 6-foot-11 Richards averaged 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field last season, while splitting his time in Phoenix and Chicago.

New York also “tried feverishly” to trade for New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi before losing Robinson, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Taken together, the names paint a clear picture of what the Knicks are seeking.

Rather than replacing Robinson with one player, New York appears focused on identifying an affordable, defensive-minded center capable of complementing Karl-Anthony Towns.

Frontcourt Suddenly Looks Thin

The urgency is understandable.

Robinson’s departure removed one of the league’s premier defensive centers from New York’s championship rotation.

Before that, Hukporti also left after agreeing to join Philadelphia, stripping the Knicks of one insurance option at center.

Those departures have significantly thinned the frontcourt behind Towns.

While New York remains one of the Eastern Conference favorites after capturing its first NBA championship since 1973, reinforcing the center position has quickly become one of Leon Rose’s top offseason priorities.

Knicks Search Continues

Bagley is no longer an option.

But Scotto’s latest reporting confirms the Knicks are actively evaluating virtually every experienced center still available.

Whether that pursuit ultimately ends with Looney, Richards or another veteran remains to be seen.

One thing is becoming increasingly clear.

The Knicks are determined to rebuild their frontcourt before training camp, but their options are shrinking.