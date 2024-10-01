Tom Thibodeau Gives Concerning Update on Knicks Center Amid Trade Rumors

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gave a concerning update on center Mitchell Robinson’s slow recovery from foot surgery in May during the media day on September 30 before they departed for training camp at Charleston, South Carolina.

“We’re going to be patient and take our time with it,” Thibodeau told reporters, per the New York Post. “I don’t want to put any sort of time frame on it. When he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go.”

Thibodeau’s vagueness about Robinson’s timetable came on the heels of a September 23 report from Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman that the Knicks are targeting a December or January return for the 7-foot center.

According to multiple reports, Robinson did not fly to South Carolina and remained in New York for rehab.

After the blockbuster trade to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks now have the luxury of time to wait for Robinson to completely get healthy.

Mitchell Robinson Initially Offered in Karl-Anthony Towns Deal

Robinson was initially part of the Knicks’ package for Towns together with Julius Randle, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, suggesting the Knicks’ longest-tenured player is on the trade block. But the Timberwolves emphatically rejected the Knicks package with Robinson.

It was not until the Knicks relented in adding Detroit’s first-round pick to Donte DiVincenzo and Randle that the Timberwolves agreed to send Towns to New York.

The Knicks now have a top-five center who can space the floor for Jalen Brunson in Towns, increasing the chances of Robinson getting traded next to replenish their depth.

“Leon [Rose] and his staff are in constant discussions with all the teams in the league about who might be available,” Thibodeau told reporters, per NJ.com, about the Knicks trade activities. “We’re also taking calls. And then when the team wins, the value of everyone goes up.”

DiVincenzo, who set the franchise record in most 3-pointers made in a single season, saw his value go up in his lone season in New York, which helped the Knicks acquire Towns despite their draft capital getting dried up in the Mikal Bridges trade.

Tom Thibodeau on Mitchell Robinson: ‘We Know He’s Elite’

Robinson’s injury history has made trading Robinson tricky for the Knicks. And if the longest-tenured Knicks player survived another season in New York, Thibodeau would welcome him back.

“He’s doing well [in his recovery],” Thibodeau told reporters, per the New York Post, “I can tell you that with what he’s doing right now. And so, again, we’re just going to go step by step with that.”

But the big question, if Robinson remains a Knick, is what his role would be when he returns from his latest foot injury?

“You’re going to take it step by step,” Thibodeau told reporters, per the New York Post, when asked if he would start him alongside Towns in the Knicks frontcourt. “First thing is to get him back and see where he is.”

Robinson, the best offensive rebounder in the NBA over the last two seasons, could potentially form a twin tower with Towns if the Knicks want to play big lineups. Towns could slide to the role he played in Minnesota next to Rudy Gobert as stretch four.

“I like the versatility he gives us,” Thibodeau told reporters, per the New York Post. “We won a lot of games with our rebounding last year. We know he’s elite. Offensive rebounder, probably the best in the league. Defensive rebounding. Rim protection. Pick and roll defense. Those are things he adds to the team.”