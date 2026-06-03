Knicks Get Good News Ahead of NBA Finals Game 1 vs Spurs

The New York Knicks received an encouraging update just hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mitchell Robinson, whose status had been uncertain after undergoing surgery on his right hand, is now expected to be available when the Knicks open the championship series Wednesday night. The development gives New York another defensive option against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama as the franchise prepares for its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Robinson has played a key role throughout the Knicks’ playoff run as a backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns. While questions remain about how effective he will be after surgery, the latest update suggests New York will have one of its most important frontcourt contributors available for the series opener.

Shams Charania Says Mitchell Robinson Is Expected to Play for New York Knicks

ESPN insider Shams Charania provided the latest update on Robinson’s condition on Wednesday.

“Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is expected to be available for New York in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight against the San Antonio Spurs after fully participating in practice Tuesday following right hand surgery, per ESPN sources,” Charania reported.

The update follows several days of uncertainty surrounding Robinson’s injury.

Charania said Tuesday that Robinson remained committed to playing despite the recent procedure.

“I’m told that Mitchell Robinson still fully plans his resolute on playing in Game 1 on Wednesday night against the Spurs,” Charania said.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson is expected to be available for New York in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight against the San Antonio Spurs after fully participating in practice Tuesday following right hand surgery, per ESPN sources. https://t.co/jFjKxmLyUO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 3, 2026

According to Charania, Robinson suffered damage to his fifth metacarpal and will need protection on the injured hand.

“What he has is a broken pinky, but even more specifically, damage to his fifth metacarpal,” Charania said. “He’s going to need to wear a brace, I’m told, a pretty sizable one, in order to be able to play.”

Charania also shared details regarding how the injury occurred.

“What I can say, what I do know, is that Mitchell Robinson hurt himself at his own home,” Charania said.

Although Robinson remained listed as questionable on the official injury report, his participation in practice appeared to be a significant step toward playing in Game 1.

Mitchell Robinson Could Have Key Role Against Victor Wembanyama

Robinson’s availability could be especially important given the challenge posed by Wembanyama.

The Spurs star helped lead San Antonio past the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and enters the NBA Finals as one of the league’s most impactful two-way players.

Robinson has averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 14.2 minutes per game during New York’s playoff run. His offensive rebounding and defensive presence have consistently provided energy off the bench.

In the regular season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 60 games.

The Knicks have frequently relied on Robinson’s physicality around the basket, particularly against larger frontcourts. His ability to protect the rim and battle for rebounds could help ease some of the burden on Towns against San Antonio’s size.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also discussed the nature of Robinson’s injury on “Get Up.”

“It wasn’t his pinky. It was his fifth metacarpal. It’s a broken hand,” Windhorst said.

Despite the injury, optimism surrounding Robinson’s availability continued to grow throughout the week. Head coach Mike Brown previously confirmed that Robinson had progressed to on-court work and participated fully in practice Tuesday before traveling to San Antonio.

If Robinson had been unavailable, the Knicks would likely have turned to Ariel Hukporti for additional frontcourt minutes behind Towns.

Instead, New York now appears positioned to enter Game 1 with its primary center rotation intact.

With the NBA Finals set to begin at Frost Bank Center, Robinson’s expected return gives the Knicks a valuable defensive piece as they attempt to slow Wembanyama and begin their pursuit of the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.