Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson’s Availability for Game 1 of NBA Finals has Big Obstacle

The New York Knicks are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They get to take on the same opponent they played in that Finals, the San Antonio Spurs. Before any game had been played, Mitchell Robinson sustained an injury.

Robinson broke the pinky on his right hand, which is his shooting hand. He had surgery on the injury and is trying to get ready to play in Game 1. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, he hurt his hand at home during an off day. Now, his availability for the first game of the series is unclear.

With that being the case, Robinson’s status for the first game of the Finals still has one big obstacle to clear.

Mitchell Robinson Still Needs to be Cleared by the Knicks

Charania also mentioned that the Knicks still have to clear Robinson in order to play on Wednesday night.

“I’m told that Mitchell Robinson fully plans, is resolute, on playing Game 1 on Wednesday night against the Spurs. The Knicks still must clear him for that game. What he has is a broken pinky, but even more specifically, damage to his fifth metacarpal.”

Charnia also noted that while Robinson was seen without a brace on his hand recently, he will need one to play in Game 1.

“He’s going to need to wear a brace, I’m told. A pretty sizable one, in order to play.”

A brace on his hand won’t affect his offensive game too much. Robinson isn’t a big man who shoots the ball anyway, and he’s already a poor free-throw shooter. What it might affect is his ability to grab rebounds. That’s what he does best for the Knicks.

New York still has to clear him for Game 1, which it seems like they will. If he wants to play in the first game of this series that badly, it would be surprising to have him sit. He is an energizer off the bench who can come in and play well if Karl-Anthony Towns gets in foul trouble.

New York Needs Mitchell Robinson to Win the NBA Finals

If the Knicks are going to win the title, they need Robinson to be available in this series. He is their best rebounder, and it’s not close. In the playoffs, he has a massive 18.3% offensive rebound percentage. No one else on the team approaches that number for the Knicks.

The Knicks also need Robinson to guard Victor Wembanyama in some stretches of this game. That is especially true if OG Anunoby struggles to contain him. Having Robinson’s shot-blocking on the court is the best way to deter the Spurs from going to the rim, as well.

If Robinson can’t play in Game 1, he will likely appear at some point in this series. He is too important to sit out for multiple games if the Knicks want to have any shot of winning a championship.