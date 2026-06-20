Jimmy Butler’s Agent Debunks Jalen Brunson Pay Cut Narrative Ahead of Free Agency

Amid the New York Knicks‘ championship celebration, there is a growing narrative surrounding Jalen Brunson‘s decision to take a pay cut.

Brunson left $113 million on the table to allow the Knicks to build a capable roster around him. He did his part and more as the Knicks won their first title in 53 years.

However, ESPN’s Jay Williams revealed earlier this week that there’s pressure from some owners for their stars to do the same thing that Brunson did.

“I’ve talked to a couple of different players that could be supermax this year or next year — they’re starting to feel a little pressure from team owners by saying, ‘Yo, Jalen Brunson left 113 million dollars on the table. What are you going to do?”’ Williams said, via Basketball Network.

It’s an important decision for both players and owners, especially if they want to win a title like the Knicks.

With free agency looming, Brunson’s decision could affect some players, though one agent debunks the growing narrative.

Jimmy Butler’s Agent on Jalen Brunson Pay Cut

In a post on HoopsHype, Jimmy Butler‘s agent Bernie Lee explained that it’s understandable for people, fans and analysts to think that way. Jalen Brunson taking a pay cut helped the New York Knicks build a championship-winning team.

However, Lee believes the practice shouldn’t be the standard. He doesn’t want owners pressuring the players to take less money because Brunson’s relationship with the Knicks was an anomaly.

“The family history between the Brunson family and Knicks management has been well documented for good reason, and it clearly played a major role in the trust that defined the relationship from the outset,” Lee wrote. “Still, unless you own the team, everyone works for someone.”

The agent added that the NBA will always be a business first. It’s a risky move for owners and players that don’t have the same relationship and understanding as Brunson and the Knicks do.

“Brunson’s choice deserves respect,” Lee wrote. “But using it as leverage against other players ignores the risk, the timing and the rare circumstances that made it possible in the first place.”

In addition to Butler, Lee also represents Precious Achiuwa of the Sacramento Kings, as per RealGM.

Jalen Brunson’s Message to His Skeptics

After helping the New York Knicks win their first championship since 1973, Jalen Brunson had a message for all the people that said that smaller guards are not capable of leading a franchise to a title.

“There’s a lot of people that have a lot of negative stuff to say,” Brunson said, via ESPN. “There’s a lot of people who have a lot of opinions. But when you prove them wrong, you really don’t have to say sh*t to them. They don’t deserve it.”

One of the people who doubted Brunson was WNBA legend and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.