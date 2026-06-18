Jalen Brunson Delivers Perfect Response to Becky Hammon at Knicks Parade

Jalen Brunson didn’t name names. He didn’t need to.

Hours after the New York Knicks completed their long-awaited march through the Canyon of Heroes, the Finals MVP stood on the steps of City Hall and delivered a message aimed at every critic who doubted him, questioned his size or wondered whether he could ever lead a team to an NBA championship.

“There’s a lot of people who have a lot of negative stuff to say,” Brunson told the crowd gathered outside City Hall on Thursday. “There’s a lot of people who have their own opinions. But when you prove them wrong, you don’t have to say [expletive] to them. They don’t deserve it.”

The statement served as the final punctuation mark on one of the most improbable championship runs in modern NBA history.

Jalen Brunson Silences Doubters With Historic NBA Finals Run

For years, conventional NBA wisdom held that teams built around undersized guards had a ceiling.

At 6-foot-2, Brunson spent much of his career battling that perception.

In 2024, even as Brunson’s ascent was becoming impossible to ignore, WNBA legend and Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon openly questioned whether a smaller guard could ever be the best player on a championship team.

“If your best player is small, you’re not winning,” Hammon said during an ESPN appearance that year.

Hammon later clarified that her comments reflected NBA history rather than a criticism of Brunson’s talent.

“I think Jalen Brunson’s a hell of a player,” Hammon said in May. “I’m speaking historically on the NBA with what I said. If he proves me wrong, he proves me wrong.”

Two years later, standing on the steps of City Hall with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in New York’s possession, Brunson had his answer.

Knicks Star Rewrites the Narrative Around Small Guards

The All-NBA guard authored the finest season of his career, leading New York to its first championship since 1973 and ending one of professional sports’ longest title droughts.

Throughout the postseason, Brunson repeatedly delivered in the biggest moments, pairing elite scoring with steady playmaking and the type of late-game shot-making that transformed him from an All-Star into a franchise icon.

He averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists in the Eastern Conference finals as the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach their first NBA Finals in decades.

He was even better on basketball’s biggest stage.

Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the NBA Finals, leading New York past the San Antonio Spurs in five games to secure the franchise’s first title in 53 years. He was the unanimous choice for Finals MVP.

His signature moment came in the championship-clinching Game 5.

Playing on the road in San Antonio with the title within reach, Brunson erupted for 45 points in a 94-90 victory. The performance tied Michael Jordan’s 45-point masterpiece in Chicago’s championship-clinching Game 6 against the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals for the most points ever scored on the road in an NBA Finals-clinching game.

The parallel felt fitting.

Like Jordan in 1998, Brunson delivered his finest performance when the stakes were highest, carrying a championship-starved franchise across the finish line and authoring one of the defining performances in Knicks history.

Jalen Brunson’s Legacy With Knicks Reaches Another Level

Brunson’s rise has fundamentally changed the trajectory of the Knicks franchise.

Since signing with New York in 2022, he has become the face of one of the league’s most remarkable turnarounds. Team president Leon Rose spent the past two years building around him, acquiring OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns while adding veteran depth pieces such as Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado.

The result was a championship parade through Manhattan and a celebration at City Hall that generations of Knicks fans never thought they would witness.

Yet Brunson’s most memorable words on Thursday were not boastful.

There was no direct rebuttal to years of skepticism and no victory lap.

Instead, the Knicks superstar offered something quieter — and perhaps more cutting.

When the doubters are finally proven wrong, Brunson suggested, they are not even owed an explanation.

The first unanimous Finals MVP in franchise history had already delivered his answer — with a championship trophy in one hand and a record shared only with Michael Jordan in the other.