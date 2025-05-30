NBA Analyst Believes Jalen Brunson & Knicks Could Make History Against Pacers

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks kept their playoff run alive after beating the Indiana Pacers 111-94 in Game 5 on Thursday night. This prompted words of confidence from NBA analyst Rachel Nichols.

The Knicks were down 3-1 in the series going into Game 5. They were facing elimination, denying them the opportunity to represent the East in the NBA Finals, which would be their first appearance since 1999. Their blowout win against the Pacers on Thursday was proof that they are not done competing.

Nichols appeared on a May 29 edition of FOX Sports’ “The Facility” show with Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and James Jones. The panel discussed the Knicks’ performance in Game 5, as Nichols stated she believes in New York coming back in the series.

“Absolutely have a chance,” Nichols said. “They could do this again. It is not like Jalen Brunson will have to have a 50-point game, it’s not like there has to be some last-minute bouncing.”

“Jalen Brunson, on the other side, did not have to become Hakeem Olajuwon. He just has to stop being a black hole on defense. As his teammate Josh Hart said, he had to guard his yard and guess what? He did that. The Knicks, in general, played a great defensive game.”

What Lies Ahead for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

A 3-1 series deficit can be difficult for NBA teams to come back from, but they have done it in the past. There were 13 instances where they completed the rally to upset the leading team, which Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have the chance to do against the Pacers.

Indiana boasts one of the best offenses in the league. However, New York has surprisingly outscored them in the series despite trailing 3-2. It goes to show how competitive the two squads have been against one another as an appearance in the NBA Finals is on the line.

Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges have played at a high level throughout the series. Brunson is averaging 33 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 51.4% from the field, including 36.1% from beyond the arc, and 93.3% from the free-throw line. His co-star Towns is producing 25.4 points and 11.8 rebounds on 42.3% shooting from downtown.

New York understands what is at stake if they lose the series. They can take pride in the fact that they returned to the East Finals for the first time since 2000. However, the NBA Finals carries more weight. And coming back in the series would prove to their fans that their team has a real chance of becoming champions for the first time since the 1970s. They’ve gotten this far in the playoffs; and despite facing a series deficit, they have the talent to make the rally.

The Knicks will continue fighting to keep their season alive when they face the Pacers in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. If they win, they will host Game 7 on June 2 at 8 p.m. ET. If they lose, their season will officially come to a close.