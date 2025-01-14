NBA Analyst Picks Knicks Star Among Best-Value Contracts

Since joining the New York Knicks in 2022, Jalen Brunson has developed into one of the best point guards in the NBA. Not only has he become essential to Tom Thibodeau’s offensive game plan, but he’s also proven he can step up in big moments.

In July 2024, Brunson shocked the entire NBA world when he signed a discounted contract with the Knicks. He was coming off a season in which he finished 12th in MVP voting. The deal was worth $156 million over four years, with the final year being a player option.

In a recent article for ESPN, Tim Bontemps constructed an imaginary roster based on the best-value contracts in the NBA. Brunson was selected as his starting point guard.

“Brunson has turned himself into a 25-point-per-game scorer and a 40% 3-point shooter (with volume) while also solidifying his already sterling reputation as one of the best leaders and locker room presences in the league,” Bontemps wrote. “He has been the central figure in New York’s rise to potential championship contention, in no small part due to the $113 million less he took on his latest extension, allowing New York to further build out its roster.”

Over the past few years, Brunson has proven himself to be a genuine star-level talent. He has helped cement the Knicks as one of the better teams in the NBA. By taking a discounted deal, he gave the franchise the flexibility it needed to construct a roster. A championship would be the ideal reward for his sacrifice.

Knicks Could Look to Trade Mitchell Robinson

While Brunson has gone from strength to strength in New York, Mitchell Robinson‘s career has begun to stall. The rim-running big man has spent significant time out of the rotation due to a string of injuries.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, who was writing in a Dec. 27 article, the Knicks may look to move on from Robinson. Edwards III noted Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons could be the ideal trade target in a potential move.

“Combining the money of Robinson and Achiuwa at this deadline, which would be about $20 million in salary, is more than enough for New York to bring back a big who could help bolster the current group,” Edwards wrote. “I keep going back to the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart as a perfect fit for this roster. Stewart has been one of the league’s best rim protectors this season…Stewart would fit in tremendously as Towns’ backup or if Tom Thibodeau wanted to play the two together. Stewart can defend fours or fives.”

The powerful center would provide toughness and versatility to the Knicks’ rotation. Furthermore, he’s the sort of player that could thrive within Thibodeau’s system.

Knicks Could Make Precious Achiuwa Expendable

In a Dec. 17 article for The Athletic, Law Murray pinpointed Precious Achiuwa as someone who could emerge as a trade trip for the Knicks.

“Achiuwa signed a contract that doesn’t make him trade-eligible until January. But that’s also when the Knicks can expect Mitchell Robinson to return,” Murray wrote. “Putting Achiuwa and Robinson on the floor together would be malpractice, so Achiuwa should be expendable with the Knicks needing another playable wing, preferably with more skill than what Achiuwa presents.”

Achiuwa’s $6 million salary would be a legitimate trade chip for the Knicks front office. Still, any player potentially coming back in a deal would need to be viewed as a genuine floor-raiser. After all, the Knicks are aiming for an NBA Finals run, and for that to happen, they need to be confident in their depth, 1-through-15.