NBA Analysts Praise Knicks’ Latest Underrated Move

The New York Knicks‘ latest offseason move may not have dominated headlines, but it has quickly earned the approval of several respected NBA analysts.

Shortly after New York signed Dallas Mavericks restricted free agent center Moussa Cissé to a two-year minimum offer sheet, front-office evaluators and film analysts pointed to the 23-year-old’s rebounding, rim protection and defensive upside as reasons the defending NBA champions may have uncovered one of the offseason’s best low-cost additions.

The Mavericks have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET to match the offer sheet. If Dallas declines, Cissé would join a Knicks team looking to replenish its frontcourt depth after Mitchell Robinson departed for the Boston Celtics in free agency.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks believes the move deserves more attention.

“Under-the-radar signing (offer sheet) by New York,” Marks wrote on X.

Marks noted that Cissé recorded at least five rebounds in eight games last season despite playing a limited role for Dallas. He also pointed out that the contract would become fully guaranteed on Oct. 1 if the Mavericks choose not to match.

Knicks Continue Finding Value Around the Margins

The Knicks entered the offseason with limited financial flexibility because of the NBA’s restrictive second salary apron, forcing president Leon Rose to search for cost-effective contributors rather than established veterans.

That approach resonated with NBA analyst Nate Duncan of the Dunc’d On podcast.

“Love it!” Duncan wrote on X. “Teams should do way more of these lower-level offer sheets. Great that the NBA champs are still working the margins.”

Duncan added that Cissé “flashed solid rim protection skills last year,” suggesting New York identified a player capable of outperforming the modest financial commitment required to acquire him.

The Knicks’ offer sheet, worth the veteran minimum over two seasons, represents virtually the maximum contract New York could extend under its current salary-cap constraints.

NBA insider Marc Stein noted that Dallas can still match the offer without immediately making a corresponding roster move because teams are permitted to carry up to 21 players during the offseason.

NBA Analysts See a Natural Fit in New York

Beyond praising the transaction itself, several analysts believe Cissé’s game aligns well with what the Knicks value most from their centers.

David Lee of Hawks Film Room highlighted Cissé’s elite rebounding profile, noting he was one of only five players last season to average at least five offensive rebounds and eight defensive rebounds per 75 possessions.

“The Knicks have done a great job using minimum contracts to approximate what Mitch brought to their roster,” Lee wrote on X.

Lee argued that Cissé’s size and rebounding instincts make him an ideal developmental fit alongside New York’s established offensive core, adding that the Knicks are likely betting that their offensive structure can help him become a more efficient finisher around the basket.

Basketball analyst Gavin of Nets Film Room was equally bullish on the Mavericks’ restricted free agent.

Calling Cissé his “favorite FA big,” Gavin highlighted the 7-footer’s 7-foot-5 wingspan, disruptive defensive instincts and uncommon combination of shot-blocking and steal production.

According to Gavin, only Victor Wembanyama, Robert Williams III and Cissé averaged at least one steal and four blocks per 100 possessions last season.

Knicks Have Already Seen His Potential

Cissé also left an impression the last time he played at Madison Square Garden.

In his lone game against New York last season, he produced career highs with 15 points and four blocks while adding nine rebounds in just 20 minutes. The performance offered a glimpse of the athleticism and defensive activity that have generated excitement following the Knicks’ offer sheet.

Whether Cissé ultimately lands in New York now rests with the Mavericks.

But if Dallas allows the offer sheet to go unmatched, the early reaction around the league suggests the Knicks may have quietly strengthened their roster with one of the offseason’s most intriguing under-the-radar additions.