NBA Assistant Issues Dire Warning to Knicks on Defense

The New York Knicks went into the All-Star break as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Tom Thibodeau’s team has excelled on the offensive side of the floor this season. However, defense has been a significant concern for the Knicks, with them sitting 18th in the NBA for defensive rating.

According to an NBA assistant coach, who spoke with ESPN for their latest straw poll, the Knicks defense is a legitimate concern heading into the second half of the season.

“With Mikal [Bridges], Josh [Hart] and OG [Anunoby], you have strong defenders, but you are just going to keep putting [Brunson and Towns] in actions, and you’re going to go at them,” The assistant coach told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “Jalen has been better, but he’s still someone to attack. And it’s easier to hide him than Karl.”

The issue for New York is that the two teams ahead of them in the East are both elite offensive teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics both have great size and a multitude of offensive skill sets to call upon. Yet, for the Knicks, the Celtics appear to be their biggest problem.

“They can’t guard the Celtics,” The assistant said. “That’s who they have to go through. They’re a problem for everyone, but specifically them.”

Boston recently handed the Knicks a blow-out loss, beating them 131-104 on Feb. 8. That was the second blow-out loss the Knicks had suffered against the Celtics this season.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Has Impressed on Defense

Mikal Bridges was acquired to provide two-way impact within the Knicks rotation. The veteran wing took some time to get acclimated to his new surroundings. However, in recent weeks, Bridges has proven himself as one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA. That same defense was on display during the Knicks’ 149-148 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12.

During his postgame news conference, Thibodeau praised Bridges’ defense on Trae Young.

“His resolve, determination, the will, the want to,” Thibodeau said. “He does it game after game. Trae’s a load to deal with…That’s a lot of screens you’re fighting through. You can’t say enough about what he sacrifices every game for the team and what it means to win…It wasn’t easy. It was a back-to-back. Just come in and find a way to win.”

Bridges held Young to 27.3% shooting on the night, per NBA Stats. If he can continue impacting All-Star-level offensive talents moving forward, he will go a long way to resolving some concerns surrounding the Knicks’ defensive struggles.

Jalen Brunson Has Strong Reminder For Team

During his own Feb. 12 news conference, Jalen Brunson addressed the Knicks performance over the two-thirds of the season that have now passed. He noted how the goal continues to be a championship push, and that right now, the Knicks haven’t done anything to prove themselves.

“We haven’t really accomplished anything,” Brunson said. “We have a long way to go to continue to where we want to go. But it’s all about taking one day at a time. Rest and recharge and come back ready to go”

Thibodeau and the Knicks coaching staff are still waiting on Mitchell Robinson’s return from injury. Once he’s back in the rotation, New York’s defensive issues will likely resolve themselves. Maybe then, the Knicks can prove themselves as a genuine title threat. Until then, Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will need to shoulder a significant amount of the workload.