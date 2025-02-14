NBA Champion Gives Knicks X-Factor Prediction

OG Anunoby joined the New York Knicks roster in December 2023. He has since signed a five-year $212.5 million contract extension. Anunoby has quickly emerged as a core part of the Knicks rotation. His on-ball defense will play a significant role in the franchise’s search for a championship.

According to former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, who was speaking on a Feb. 14 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Anunoby could emerge as the Knicks ‘X-Factor’ during the 2025 postseason.

“The Knicks are a legit threat,” Perkins said. “…The X-Factor, the huge X-Factor if they happen to face the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers, is OG Anunoby. I believe he’s a 2025 version of Scottie Pippen, the way he’s been balling this year, doing it on both ends of the floor.”

Anunoby has played in 49 games for the Knicks this season. The veteran forward is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He’s shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.5% from deep. Furthermore, he’s been one of the most reliable and versatile wing defenders in the NBA this season.

The Knicks will be hoping Anunoby is cleared to play once the season restarts after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old missed the team’s last five games due to injury.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Could Hold The Key

During the same episode of First Take, Perkins cited Mitchell Robinson as a potential swing factor. He pointed to Karl-Anthony Towns‘ performances when playing next to Rudy Gobert in recent years. Perkins’ point was that Towns is better when paired with a defensive-minded big man.

“I think you have to give it time,” Perkins said. “They just got Karl-Anthony Towns, and he’s fit in just fine offensively. Mikal Bridges: He’s starting to find his stride within the offense. You need a big to anchor that defense. Karl-Anthony Towns is not that guy, and that’s ok. We saw Karl-Anthony Towns play some of his best basketball defensively when he had an anchor. A guy that can block shots and alter shots at the rim in a guy like Rudy Gobert. That’s why a guy like Mitchell Robinson is gonna help this team tremendously.”

Robinson and Towns could form a fearsome double-big lineup. They both bring different things to the floor. However, their size, when paired together, would undoubtedly improve the Knick’s interior defense and rebounding.

Knicks’ Towns Expects a Double Big Lineup

When speaking to the media on Feb. 7, Towns admitted that he expects Tom Thibodeau to experiment with double-big lineups once Robinson is back in the rotation.

“Tall lineup,” Towns said. “It’s gonna be exciting to explore that lineup. I will probably have some familiarity from when I was with Rudy (Gobert), so it will probably be something that I tap into.”

Considering the success Towns had when playing next to Gobert for the Minnesota Timberwolves, it makes sense that Thibodeau would explore a potential pairing of Towns and Robinson. Whether that duo can work in tandem will remain to be seen. Nevertheless, adding a shot-blocking rim-runner back into the Knicks rotation will be an important step forward.

The Knicks are genuine threats in the Eastern Conference this season. Robinson’s impending return will only serve to strengthen their chances of success.