NBA Champion Rips Knicks: ‘They Don’t Stand a Chance’

The New York Knicks are 0-7 against the top three teams in the NBA. They’ve lost their last two games, one against the Cleveland Cavaliers and another against the Boston Celtics.

Throughout Tom Thibodeau’s tenure as Knicks head coach, his teams have always been built on defense. Yet, despite heavy investment over the last 18 months, the Knicks are currently 20th in the NBA for defensive rating.

According to 2008 NBA champion Eddie House, any Knicks fans waiting on Mitchell Robinson’s return to help turn the team’s fortunes around will be sorely disappointed.

“The Knicks don’t stand a chance,” House said via NBC Sports Boston’s postgame show. “If you’re a Knicks fan and you think Mitchell Robinson and that is no disrespect to him…is gonna change your season when he comes back, to make it seem like you guys can make a deep run in the playoffs, then I feel bad for you.”

Robinson is yet to suit up this season. The 7-foot big man has been recovering from ankle surgery and has consistently seen his return date pushed back. Robinson’s size, athleticism and motor will undoubtedly improve the Knicks defense, however, there’s no guarantee he’s the missing piece to Thibodeau’s puzzle.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Expected Back Soon

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Robinson is closing in on his long-awaited return to the court.

“Mitchell Robinson is closing on his season debut,” Charania said via ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “Sources tell me his goal is to make his return to the lineup at some point over the next week. He’s completed multiple full scrimmages over the last several days…The Knicks and Robinson will make a determination on when that target could be…He’s expected to be an anchor for the Knicks defense alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.”

Robinson’s return will be like adding a new player into New York’s rotation. He’s yet to share the court with Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. His presence should improve on-court confidence on defense, with players knowing there’s a legitimate rim protector on hand to clean up any mistakes on the perimeter.

Knicks Could Use Robinson and Towns Together

A growing expectation among Knicks fans is that once Robinson is back in the rotation, he will spend significant time partnering with Towns as part of a double-big lineup. Towns shared a similar belief during a Feb. 7 news conference.

“Tall lineup,” Towns said during a Feb. 7 news conference. “It’s gonna be exciting to explore that lineup. I will probably have some familiarity from when I was with Rudy (Gobert), so it will probably be something that I tap into.”

Towns thrived in a similar rotation during his final years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he was partnered by Rudy Gobert. There’s no guarantee that a Robinson and Towns partnership will click straight away. Nevertheless, the additional option will ensure Thibodeau can get creative with his rotations and minutes management. After all, whatever the Knicks are doing right now isn’t working against the top teams in the NBA.

New York entered the season with hopes of contending for a championship. If House is right and Robinson is unable to move the needle, it may take another summer of roster re-tooling before the Knicks are ready to challenge the Celtics and Cavaliers in the East.