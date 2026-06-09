Donald Trump Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith Following Knicks Loss

The New York Knicks suffered their first loss in 46 days on Monday night, falling 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The defeat ended New York’s 13-game playoff winning streak and cut its series lead to 2-1.

The game attracted national attention beyond basketball because President Donald Trump attended the contest, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. His appearance followed ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith publicly criticizing the visit, arguing that the added security measures would disrupt fans and the event atmosphere.

Hours after the Spurs’ victory, Trump responded directly to Smith’s criticism when asked by reporters about comments suggesting he would be blamed if the Knicks lost.

Donald Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Criticism

Before Game 3, Smith made it clear he opposed Trump’s attendance because of the impact it would have on fans and the surrounding city.

“This is strictly a basketball segment,” Smith said on ESPN. “This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game.”

Smith added that his criticism was not political.

“I would say the same thing if it were Obama, George W., or Clinton. I don’t give a damn if we went back to Reagan.”

Following the Knicks’ loss, a reporter asked Trump about Smith’s comments while the president was departing New York.

“Stephen A. Smith said he would blame you if the Knicks lost tonight. How do you respond?” the reporter asked.

Trump initially offered praise before questioning Smith’s qualifications to seek political office.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president,” Trump said. “You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does, actually.”

The exchange added another chapter to an ongoing public disagreement over Trump’s attendance at the Finals game.

Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden Visit Draws Attention

Trump’s appearance was one of the major storylines entering Game 3.

The president arrived at Madison Square Garden accompanied by family members and administration officials. He watched the game from Knicks owner James Dolan’s suite.

His visit led to heightened security measures throughout the arena and its surrounding areas. Fans entering Madison Square Garden were required to pass through TSA-style security screenings, while a strict no-bag policy was enforced.

The increased security also became part of Smith’s criticism. Earlier in the day, he argued on social media that his concerns centered on disruptions caused by the visit.

“I have a problem with any politician — any politician — that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC,” Smith wrote. “It’s not political. It’s about the @nyknicks and the vibe this city has going.”

Trump’s presence also generated a noticeable reaction inside the arena. During the national anthem, he appeared on the Madison Square Garden video board and received a mixed reaction from the crowd, with both cheers and boos audible throughout the building.

After the game, Trump was asked about that reception and said he viewed it positively.

“I thought it was amazing, actually,” Trump said. “It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud and it was very enthusiastic.”

While the off-court attention remained significant, the focus eventually shifted back to basketball. Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points, and Stephon Castle added 23 as the Spurs secured a 115-111 victory. The win cut New York’s series lead to 2-1 and guaranteed that the NBA Finals would return to San Antonio for Game 5.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks looking to regain control of the series and the Spurs attempting to even the Finals at two games apiece.