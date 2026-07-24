NBA Insider Hints at Major Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Contract Decision

Jalen Brunson sacrificed over $100 million to build a champion in New York Knicks, and now the bill is coming due.

ESPN insider Vince Goodwill made it clear on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective: Brunson isn’t just getting paid next summer, he’s potentially getting paid in full. For Knicks fans still buzzing off a title, it’s a reminder that loyalty has a price tag.

What The Hoop Collective Said About Brunson

Speaking with Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks, Goodwill didn’t hold back on Brunson’s earning power heading into next offseason. “Jalen Brunson is going to come get all of his money. Every bit that he won’t say sacrifice,” Goodwill said, referencing the 2024 deal where Brunson left roughly $113 million on the table by signing a year early.

He doubled down on the number fans should expect: “Every dollar of that what 280 or 300 that he’s supposed to get next summer, he’s going to get all of that.”

The conversation quickly pivoted to how Brunson’s looming payday complicates the Knicks’ other business, namely Karl-Anthony Towns‘ own extension. “How does that affect any of this conversation? That affects what you do with Karl-Anthony Towns,” Goodwill noted, pointing out that Towns “sacrificed a lot” defensively and offensively during the title run and will expect similar treatment.

Marks added the financial reality bluntly: “You know, his option year 61… So I’m just looking at their numbers right now. So they’re roughly 13 million below the second apron.” Windhorst summed up the tightrope New York is walking: “It’s hard to keep teams together for more than like three years at this point… The Knicks are it’s tight, it feels it’s squeezed.”

Play

Brunson’s Burden In A Stacked East

Well the uncomfortable truth is the Eastern Conference isn’t getting easier, it’s getting meaner. The Cavaliers, Pacers, and a retooling Celtics roster aren’t going anywhere, and every contender in the East now has a blueprint, Brunson’s blueprint, for building around a discounted superstar. That target on New York’s back only grows heavier.

This is exactly why Brunson’s $300M number matters beyond dollars. He’s not just the Knicks’ best player; he’s the reason the front office had room to build a champion in the first place.

If New York wants to run it back through a gauntlet that includes Towns’ own extension math, Brunson has to be the connective tissue on both ends of the floor and in the locker room because the margin for error just shrank.