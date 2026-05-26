Did The NBA Just Leak The Knicks’ Opponent In The NBA Finals?

The New York Knicks have already advanced in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, with their opponents yet to be determined. They will be facing the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose series is currently at 2-2.

However, the official NBA store may have just leaked the NBA Finals matchup. As the fans observed on Tuesday morning, the NBA store has the Thunder and the Knicks in their “NBA Finals Bound” page. No Spurs were found.

Of course, it may just be a breach or an error on the website, but many fans are convinced it could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals to book their ticket to the Finals. The Knicks have won 11 straight games in the playoffs, dating back to the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

Game 5 of the West Finals will only happen on Tuesday, May 26. The winner between the Spurs and the Thunder would be one win away from the NBA Finals.

NBA Fans React As Knicks And Thunder Appear in NBA Store Finals Tab

Of course, it may just be a breach or an error on the website, but many fans are convinced it could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come in the NBA Finals.

According to some fans, it has been on the site for over 12 hours before being taken down.

@bellx_crypto: you really can’t make this up; it’s still on there too.

@joshem27: Brunson vs SGA We’re about to witness the most unethical finals in history

@RPandaX2: And everybody is still going to watch. This is how I know our country is screwed with politics too

@MattMare_: Who needs the NBA store for this, you just have to watch the referees in the Western Conference finals to know

Meanwhile, some fans believed the Thunder is truly the better team than the Spurs.

@AwucheMidari: You all didnt complain when series were announced as tied 2-2 hahaha..But for the fact, okc is a better team than the spurs

@Dameatisbrownnn: 😂😂😂 yall really think the spurs winning this?? This ain’t rocket science people. Y’all just love conspiracy theories and fake sh*t.

Knicks Get Massive Rest Advantage Ahead of NBA Finals

The New York Knicks will get a much-needed advantage ahead of the NBA Finals as they will have an eight-day buildup for the final series of the season.

This is more advantageous considering that the Western Conference Finals could go as far as Game 7, which would only give the winner a three-day lead-up to the NBA Finals.

June 3 will be Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The West series, on the other hand, can end as soon as Thursday in Game 6 or on Saturday in Game 7.