NBA Legend Admits to Underestimating Jalen Brunson Prior to Move to Knicks

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has blossomed into one of the biggest stars in the entire NBA, but not everyone saw his star turn coming early in his career.

One particular NBA legend, who was a teammate of Brunson for a single season with the Dallas Mavericks, recently admitted to underestimating the star guard before his move to New York.

Dirk Nowitzki Admits to Underestimating Jalen Brunson During Mavericks Tenure

Dirk Nowitzki played a single season with Brunson in Dallas before retiring, and while he liked Brunson as both a person and a player, he admittedly underestimated the reigning Finals MVP’s ceiling.

“I got to say I was skeptical when he went to New York as a franchise player in that market. He’s a quiet, shy guy to go to that market, in that media market. I was a little worried, but man, has it been unbelievable on and off the floor, and really carrying this franchise. So, well deserved to win the championship, bring the championship back there after 50-something years, Finals MVP,” Nowitzki said.

“I mean, it’s been an incredible run, and I got to say I didn’t see that development coming from him. I knew he was super solid already in his rookie year. He’s smart. He knows how to get to spots. But I could tell he had an unbelievable work ethic. Always in the gym shooting before and after practices, always trying to get better with our coaches. But I didn’t think he was going to have a franchise-player-type ceiling and a Finals MVP. So, super happy for him. The footwork, the shiftiness, and how he gets to his spots, it’s been so much fun to watch him and follow him.”

Nowitzki is far from the only person who underestimated Brunson prior to his move to New York. The guy was the 33rd overall pick in the NBA Draft, after all. If there was a 2018 re-draft, it’s safe to say that Brunson would go much higher this time.

Dirk Nowitzki Reveals Text He Sent Jalen Brunson After NBA Finals Victory

Nowitzki also revealed that he sent a text message to Brunson after he led the Knicks to the NBA title, and the Hall-of-Famer shared the contents of that message.

“I must have said, ‘Not bad, old man. Not bad, my friend.’ I didn’t want to hype him up too much. I’m sure he gets a lot of hype now, especially in New York, after delivering something that they haven’t had in decades,” Nowitzki said.

“But I just told him, ‘I’m super proud of you, well deserved, and enjoy this recognition because it’s a summer long and you’re the best. You’re the best team, and there’s a lot of accolades that come your way.'”

This story will be updated.