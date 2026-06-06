NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To New York Knicks After Spurs Game

On Friday night, the New York Knicks played the Spurs (in San Antonio) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks won by a score of 105-104.

They now have a 2-0 lead in the series with Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Magic Johnson Sends Message To New York Knicks

After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson made a post (via X) that had over 1,000 likes in less than two hours.

Johnson wrote: “Victor Wembanyama played a spectacular game tonight with 29 points and 9 rebounds, but his turnover in the closing seconds proved too costly for the Spurs to get the win. Karl-Anthony Towns was impressive on both ends of the floor, dominating the first half and making nothing easy for Wembanyama defensively, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds. That 3rd quarter told the whole story for the Knicks. With Towns and Brunson on the bench, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet stepped up and secured the lead heading into the 4th. The Spurs made a strong push late but Brunson delivered the clutch shot and free throws when the Knicks needed them most. Tonight belonged to everyone in the Knicks’ locker room – it was a complete team victory!”

Here’s what people were saying to Johnson:

@ronq22: “Knicks are not better than the Spurs. Spurs stars played timid tonight. I don’t know why, but they did. Knicks have not seen a spurs team that plays free and together yet. Game 3, here we come!!!”

@thebergershop: “Not sure Magic was watching the same game as the rest of us”

@JeremyFreeman_: “Great assessment and re-cap. Fair, honest, and honoring all the way around”

Knicks Right Now

The Knicks are in the middle of one of the greatest NBA playoff runs ever.

They have now won 12 games in a row dating back to their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks.

The franchise is looking to win a title for the first time since 1973.