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NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To New York Knicks After Spurs Game

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Knicks played the Spurs (in San Antonio) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks won by a score of 105-104.

They now have a 2-0 lead in the series with Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Magic Johnson Sends Message To New York Knicks

GettyKarl-Anthony Towns #32 and Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks embrace after the 105-104 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson made a post (via X) that had over 1,000 likes in less than two hours.

Johnson wrote:Victor Wembanyama played a spectacular game tonight with 29 points and 9 rebounds, but his turnover in the closing seconds proved too costly for the Spurs to get the win. Karl-Anthony Towns was impressive on both ends of the floor, dominating the first half and making nothing easy for Wembanyama defensively, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds. That 3rd quarter told the whole story for the Knicks. With Towns and Brunson on the bench, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet stepped up and secured the lead heading into the 4th. The Spurs made a strong push late but Brunson delivered the clutch shot and free throws when the Knicks needed them most. Tonight belonged to everyone in the Knicks’ locker room – it was a complete team victory!”

Here’s what people were saying to Johnson:

@ronq22: “Knicks are not better than the Spurs. Spurs stars played timid tonight. I don’t know why, but they did. Knicks have not seen a spurs team that plays free and together yet. Game 3, here we come!!!”

@thebergershop: “Not sure Magic was watching the same game as the rest of us”

@JeremyFreeman_: “Great assessment and re-cap. Fair, honest, and honoring all the way around”

Knicks Right Now

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball between Julian Champagnie #30 and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

The Knicks are in the middle of one of the greatest NBA playoff runs ever.

They have now won 12 games in a row dating back to their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks.

The franchise is looking to win a title for the first time since 1973.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To New York Knicks After Spurs Game

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