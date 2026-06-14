Knicks Saved The NBA From Spurs’ Takeover, Says Stephen A. Smith

The New York Knicks won the NBA championship again after 53 years, taking down the San Antonio Spurs in five games. However, it was more than just a title-clinching victory for lifelong Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith.

According to Stephen A., the Knicks’ championship win meant that New York saved the NBA from the takeover of the Spurs led by 7-foot-5 wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, who he deemed would dominate the league and would be the target of all other 29 teams.

“If the Spurs win the championship, the entire NBA is evolving its scheme around how do you knock off the alien, the 7-foot-5 alien from France,” Stephen A. said during ESPN’s SportsCenter after the Knicks toppled the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“How do you do it? Well, guess what? Now that a 6-1 guard, who’s not the most athletic above the rim dude — that ain’t his game, just savvy, brilliant as a basketball savant, footwork extraordinaire — that guy at 6’1 led this team,” he said, referring to the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson.

Brunson led the Knicks in Game 5 with 45 points, carrying most of the load throughout the game to complete the come-from-behind win against the Wembanyama-led Spurs. Outside of Brunson, the rest of the Knicks only had 49 points.

The Spurs have been touted as the team of the present and future with several young players such as Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle.

They affirmed this by dethroning the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Wembanyama is already one of the best players in the league, having won Defensive Player of the Year via unanimous decision and being an MVP candidate.

Meanwhile, there had been doubts about the Knicks’ capabilities throughout the series, but they proved them wrong by overcoming double-digit leads in the NBA Finals en route to the title.

Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Knicks’ Title Win

Stephen A. Smith was overjoyed by the fact that the Knicks are the NBA champions once more after 53 years.

“To be here tonight in attendance, the end of a 53-year drought, as a Bronx-raised in Queens, New York City, has been a New York Knicks fan all my life,” he said. “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve never had a feeling like this in my life.”

Stephen A. has been one of the biggest critic and supporter of the Knicks throughout his career as a television analyst for various ESPN shows.

Jalen Brunson Almost Speechless After Fulfilling His Dream

Jalen Brunson had his crowning moment in the 2026 NBA Finals, winning the championship and the Finals MVP honors.

He was left speechless by the fact, three years since first signing with the team.

“I have no words,” Brunson said in the trophy post-game interview following the win. “It’s everything I ever dreamed of.”

“I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m in awe. Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it.”

Brunson signed with the Knicks in 2023, with many doubting his capability to lead the team to the promised land.

Yet, here they are now together with an impeccable supporting cast such as Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Karl-Anthony Towns.