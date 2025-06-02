Proposed Blockbuster 3-Team NBA Trade Has Knicks Land $175 Million Superstar

The New York Knicks fell short of making the NBA Finals, prompting plenty of trade rumors. All eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks as the offseason begins.

Could the Knicks look to make an aggressive move and enter the blockbuster trade sweepstakes for the former NBA MVP? The Ringer’s Bill Simmons explored the idea of a potential trade if Antetokounmpo pushes for a move to New York. Simmons believes the Bucks and Knicks would need the San Antonio Spurs to help facilitate a three-team trade.



“It’s really hard and it has to be a three teamer,” the analyst explained during a June 1, 2025, episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “And I think it’s gotta be (Karl-Anthony) Towns and OG (Anunoby) together and Towns and (Mikal) Bridges together and you need a third team. And I think the third team would have to be the Spurs, and the Spurs would be getting either OG or Bridges.

“I think the Bucks end up with Towns and (Devin) Vassell and multiple first-round picks from San Antonio. And then the Knicks would get Giannis, but they would have to take a couple contracts (back). They’d have to take (Pat) Connaughton and they’d have to take (Kyle) Kuzma,” Simmons continued.

“And I don’t think this will happen because if I’m Milwaukuee, I just wouldn’t do it. I’d rather keep Giannis, take him into February (at the NBA trade deadline) and if we have to trade him then, I just feel like I’d have more leverage at that point.”

Despite Plenty of NBA Rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Yet to Push for a Bucks Trade

There has been plenty of buzz about potential Antetokounmpo trades, but there is no indication that the superstar will push for a trade. This has not stopped the ongoing trade rumors about potential packages for Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks star has been linked to the Knicks throughout his NBA career, but the veteran has consistently opted to remain in Milwaukee. Time will tell if this NBA offseason will play out differently for Antetokounmpo.

Would the Bucks Have an Interest in Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns?

The Bucks star is still on a three-year, $175 million contract that is slated to run through the 2027-28 NBA season. Antetokounmpo would need to push for a trade in order for the Bucks to consider moving on from one of the best NBA players.

Even if Antetokounmpo requests a trade, it is fair to wonder if the Bucks would prefer to build around future draft picks and affordable contracts rather than a veteran like Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks center’s four-year, $220 million contract is slated to run through the 2027-28 season. Towns has a player option in 2027 that would allow him to potentially hit NBA free agency one season before his deal is completed.



"Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the process of figuring things out.. I'm told that process is ongoing and he hasn't had that meeting with the Bucks yet" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7QjaAYmYG8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2025

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the process of figuring things out,” ESPN’s Shams Charania explained during a May 27, interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “… I’m told that process is ongoing and he hasn’t had that meeting with the Bucks yet.”

The Knicks are expected to once again be an NBA title contender when the 2025-26 season begins. Yet, a deal for Antetokounmpo would likely enhance New York’s chance to win a championship, at least on paper.