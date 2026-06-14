NBA World Reacts to Jalen Brunson’s Heroic Performance as Knicks Capture NBA Championship

New York carried a 11-game playoff winning streak into the Finals, a run matched only by the 1999 Spurs. Every win this postseason carried extra weight for a franchise still chasing its first title since 1973.

Game 5 brought one more test. The Knicks fell behind by 16 points early, the kind of hole that had buried plenty of teams before. New York had other ideas, and the fourth quarter told the real story.

Jalen Brunson’s 45 Points Seal First Knicks Title Since 1973

Jalen Brunson scored 45 points in Game 5, the most by any player in a Finals clinching win since Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50 point game in 2021. New York trailed by 16 points before storming back to win 94-90 and close out the series 4-1.

It is the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973, ending a 53 year wait. Brunson scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter alone, and a late offensive rebound from Mitchell Robinson helped New York close the door.

Ian Begley on the title clinching performance: “Behind 45 points from Jalen Brunson, Knicks win in San Antonio to clinch franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years. Masterpiece from the NYK captain, who had 15 in the fourth to help NYK rebound from a 7-point deficit. Massive offensive rebound from Mitchell Robinson late helped seal the game.”

Chris Castellani on Brunson’s legacy in New York: “Just build the Brunson statue outside MSG. He might end up being the most universally loved New York athlete ever. Generational clutch gene.”

Matt Neglia on Brunson carrying the Knicks: “Not taking anything for granted. But my god I can feel it. Brunson playing the game of his life. Carrying us on his back! #Knicks”

ESPN New York on the road crowd’s reaction: “Jalen Brunson getting LOUD MVP chants in San Antonio”

ENJOY on the magnitude of the performance: “Jalen Brunson with an all-time Finals performance. My goodness.”

Dan Woike on Brunson’s track record: “Jalen Brunson is a winner. Been true at every level.”

K.C. Johnson echoing the same point: “Jalen Brunson wins, no matter the level.”

Law Murray on where the performance ranks historically: “Jalen Brunson: most points in a Finals clinching win (45) since Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50 ball in 2021”

How the Knicks Fought Through the Playoffs to Reach the Finals

New York entered the playoffs as a solid team, not a favorite, in coach Mike Brown’s first season after the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. Doubts about that deal followed the team into the postseason.

Round one against Atlanta did not start well. New York dropped two of the first three games, then turned it around completely, closing out the series with a 140-89 rout in Game 6 that flipped the momentum for good.

From there, the Knicks did not slow down. They swept Philadelphia in the second round and rolled past Cleveland in the conference finals, carrying a 11-game winning streak into the Finals against San Antonio.

New York won both games in San Antonio, then dropped Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, snapping the streak. Game 4 saw the Knicks erase a halftime deficit, the biggest in playoff history, setting up the Game 5 finish.