New Concern Around OG Anunoby Injury Emerges After Knicks-Cavs Game

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks secured a 115-104 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It was a great win, but one thing that everyone’s attention was drawn to on the sidelines.

Anunoby left Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the last minutes, grabbing his right hamstring, and he didn’t appear in the last two games of New York’s second-round sweep.

The worry was justified, especially considering what happened two years ago. During the 2024 playoffs, a left hamstring strain forced him to miss most of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Pacers.

OG Anunoby Hamstring Status Heading Into Knicks ECF Game 1

This time, he insisted it was different. Anunoby described the sensation as weird more than painful, saying it didn’t feel as bad as the past when it happened.

He returned to full practice over the rest days, with coach Mike Brown confirming he “did everything we did in practice,” and he was listed as probable heading into Game 1.

New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield spotted OG sitting on the bench with a wrap around his right leg during the game, sharing the video on X. That sight brought back a familiar kind of unease for Knicks fans. He had been fully cleared and practiced without restrictions, yet there he was, still wrapped up.

OG Anunoby Game 1 Performance vs Cavaliers

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ played 34 minutes and scored 13 points, but the bad news is that he shot only 2-for-9 and 1-for-6 from three-point range.

However, line at the free throw was great after making 8-of-10, rebounded five times and finished a plus-15. His defense and hustle were present.

The hit-making to great extent did not happen. As a person who has been an extremely efficient scorer for these playoffs in fact, 2-to-9 is less than what Knicks require from him.

The wrapping around his leg after the game shows there is still something that is being controlled even though he was courageous enough to do the work.

Nevertheless, the Knicks came out victorious. Jalen Brunson scored 38 points, Mikal Bridges had 18 points, and New York got the win in overtime. OG’s impact defensively, his switching ability, and how he attracts fouls continued to be important side of the game even though shooting was off.

The Knicks lead the series 1-0, and that is what matters at present. But if Anunoby’s hamstring is still requiring wrapping after games, both his continued participation and effectiveness, for that matter, will be aspects closely monitored by fans and media as the series goes ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌on.