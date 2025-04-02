New Details Emerge on Possible Knicks Return for Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has missed the last 13 games for the New York Knicks. Brusnon is recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered in a March 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On April 1, Ian Begley of SNY discussed when Brunson could return to the Knicks rotation. The veteran reporter cited the April 5 game against the Atlanta Hawks or April 6 game against the Phoenix Suns as logical return dates.

“On the injury front, Jalen Brunson is still working his way back,” Begley said. “I think it’s a long shot for him to play at Cleveland…I think based on the trajectory and everything that’s gone on here, the weekend is a realistic landing spot for Brunson and his return – that Atlanta game, that Phoenix game…That’s the place where you’re looking for Brunson to be back on the court here. Sometime this weekend.”

Getting Brunson back with a couple of weeks left in the regular season is good news for the Knicks. The All-Star guard will have time to ramp back up to full fitness while also knocking off any rust his absence has caused.

Brunson has been an offensive force for the Knicks this season. In 61 appearances, he’s averaging 26.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range.

Knicks Minutes Management Still a Conversation

Recently, Mikal Bridges shared his thoughts on Thibodeau’s rotations and how New York’s starters are eating heavy minutes. In a recent episode of his “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Carmelo Anthony claimed some of the Knicks’ rotation may be tired.

Bridges has played in 75 games this season, averaging 37.6 minutes per night, which is the highest minutes load of his entire career. Thibodeau has also placed heavy minutes on the rest of his rotation. The veteran coach seldom goes beyond eight players on a game-to-game basis.

Knicks Have Added PJ Tucker

The Knicks will have some additional depth once the playoffs begin. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks signed PJ Tucker to a two-year deal on Sunday, March 31.

“After two 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks are planning to sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported via X. “Tucker will return to the Knicks through the season and playoffs, with a team option for 2025-26.”

Tucker will ensure there is an extra forward on the bench should the Knicks need to lean deeper into their rotation. It also reduces the concern regarding fatigue within the roster. Tucker is a former NBA champion. He will also provide veteran leadership off the bench.

Of course, Thibodeau is unlikely to lean on the veteran forward unless absolutely necessary. Tucker had previously been with the Knicks on two separate 10-day contracts. He will now be with the franchise until the end of the 2025-26 season unless he is waived.