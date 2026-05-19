Bad News For The Cavaliers As New Statistic Reveals Knicks’ Biggest Weapon

The New York Knicks will have a proven weapon against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers when they face off in the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to NBA tracking data, that weapon comes in on the defensive end through Mikal Bridges.

The data revealed that Mitchell, who has been the go-to guy for the Cavaliers throughout the playoffs, has struggled against Bridges in the regular season. Mitchell shot 7-of-20 from the field (35%) when he was guarded by Bridges, which included an atrocious 0-of-6 clip from the 3-point line.

Bridges’ length and 7-foot-1 wingspan have proven to be troublesome for Mitchell, who has feasted in hunting opposing squads’ defensive weak links.

In the regular season, the Knicks are 2-1, winning their first two meetings late in 2025, before dropping one in February. In the Cavaliers’ win, they had James Harden, whom the team got after the trade deadline for Darius Garland.

The game last February may be a strong indicator of the Knicks’ perimeter defense on Mitchell.

He struggled in the field, putting up 23 points on a 5-of-18 shooting clip. However, he shot 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.

On the other hand, Bridges had 18 points, four rebounds, and three steals for the Knicks in a losing effort.

Mitchell has averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in the playoffs, where the Cavaliers survived two seven-game series going the distance.

It will be the first Eastern Conference Finals appearance for the Cavaliers since LeBron James left the team in 2018. It will also be Mitchell’s first conference finals stint.

Mikal Bridges Has Proven He Can Handle Opposing Team’s Best Players

Mikal Bridges has been the Knicks’ primary defender for the opposing team’s best perimeter players this season.

In the second round, Bridges guarded Tyrese Maxey and contained his production throughout the series.

Maxey was held to just 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in four games against the Knicks in the playoffs. When he was guarded by Bridges, Maxey only scored 3.5 points, 1.8 assists, and 2.3 turnovers in 35 possessions throughout the series.

The same disruption is expected to come from Bridges against the Cavaliers, whose squad boasts a star-studded backcourt of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom have been regarded as the engine of Cleveland’s offense.

Aside from Bridges, the Knicks also have the likes of Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby to man the perimeter defense for the squad. Meanwhile, the team will still have to lean on the rim protection of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson against the Cavaliers.

Knicks Set To Parade A Healthy Unit For The Eastern Conference Finals

The Knicks will be parading a healthy unit in the Eastern Conference Finals for a chance to clinch their first NBA Finals ticket since 1999.

The Knicks are expected to have OG Anunoby back for the series after participating in full practice last Sunday.

They will be complete with their stars such as Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns alongside Bridges, and Hart.

Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday, May 19, in New York.