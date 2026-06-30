New York Knicks Make Bold Decision on Center Position Ahead of NBA Free Agency

New York spent the past few weeks locking up pieces of its championship roster. From Jose Alvarado to Landry Shamet. Behind the parade and the new contracts, one quieter decision says just as much about where the front office’s head is at.

That decision involves the team’s depth at center, a spot already shadowed by uncertainty around Mitchell Robinson’s future. On Monday night, the Knicks made their stance clear on one of the young bigs fighting for minutes there.

Knicks Decline Qualifying Offer for Ariel Hukporti

ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill broke the news on social media Monday night, confirming the team’s decision on the young center.

“The New York Knicks are not extending a qualifying offer to center Ariel Hukporti, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. Hukporti has played 79 across two seasons with the Knicks.”

The 24 year old German big man arrived as the 58th pick in the 2024 Draft. Going unrestricted means New York gives up any right to match if another team comes calling with an offer.

The qualifying offer would have been worth roughly two point six million dollars, while Hukporti’s minimum salary projects closer to two point four million. With the Knicks trying to stay disciplined around the second apron while also chasing a Robinson re-signing, saving even a small chunk mattered here.

That financial squeeze got tighter after the team’s latest move. The Knicks already have Landry Shamet agreeing to a four year, twenty four million dollar deal, pushing their roster to eleven players under contract. Every dollar from here gets harder to find.

What This Means For The Knicks Frontcourt

Hukporti’s biggest moments came at the best possible time. During the 2026 Finals against the Spurs, foul trouble opened the door for him, and he stepped up in Game Four, helping steady the defense after Karl-Anthony Towns picked up early fouls and blocking a shot during New York’s historic 29 point comeback.

He followed that up in the championship clinching Game Five with an emphatic block on a lob attempt at the rim.

Across his two seasons, Hukporti has averaged around nine minutes a night. A torn meniscus suffered during his first career start slowed his development, but the tools, length, mobility, shot blocking, were always visible when healthy.

Losing matching rights does not mean the Knicks are done with him. They can still bring him back on a fresh deal if both sides want it. It just means they are not promising anything before free agency even opens.

With Robinson’s situation unresolved and names like Nick Richards and Kevon Looney already floated as backup options, center remains the murkiest spot on this roster.

Where Hukporti lands, and whether it is back in New York, will be one of the storylines to watch once free agency gets going.