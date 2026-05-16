New York Knicks Receive Bad News Ahead of East Finals

The Detroit Pistons are betting favorites to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the second round, meaning the New York Knicks are in danger of losing home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals starting next week.

A win for the Cavaliers would ensure the Knicks host Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. However, the top-seeded Pistons would host the opening game at Little Caesars Arena if they can prevail against the Cavaliers in Sunday’s Game 7.

The development spells bad news for a Knicks team that got crushed by an average margin of 28.0 points in their three regular-season losses to the Pistons.

Knicks Face Psychological Hurdle

The Pistons have reportedly sought revenge against the Knicks ever since they lost 4-2 to Brunson and Co. in the first round of last year’s playoffs. According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the Pistons were hopeful to run into the Knicks at the start of the playoffs, as they feel they have a psychological edge against their East rivals. One more win would make their wishes come true, possibly spelling trouble for New York.

“More than the physicality, though, the Pistons have had New York circled since the latter won a thrilling six-game playoff series last year,” Edwards wrote this week.

“Detroit has a personal vendetta that the Cavaliers don’t outside of just trying to take down the Knicks for a chance to advance,” he added.

Cade Cunningham Owns the Knicks

In three regular-season games against the Knicks, Pistons star Cade Cunningham averaged 27.3 points, 11.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds on 51.6% shooting and 50% from three. The MVP candidate had his way against New York’s perimeter defenders and got to the rim at will, while outplaying Jalen Brunson.

Edwards worries the Knicks may not have a suitable matchup to guard Cunningham.

“…Cunningham provides a more difficult challenge for New York than either [James] Harden or [Donovan] Mitchell,” he wrote, previewing the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Let me explain. Not only is Cunningham’s playmaking and size something that has given the Knicks trouble all year, but he’s also found his shooting stroke this postseason, knocking down 40 percent of his 3s through 11 games.

“…Cunningham is a good defender. The Knicks can’t hunt Cunningham, but they can regularly hunt Harden and Mitchell, forcing both stars to work hard on that end and potentially impacting them offensively.”

Edwards highlighted that the Pistons are also younger and more athletic.

“Another potential area where the Pistons would have an advantage over the Knicks is the team’s athleticism. New York just hasn’t seen a team with that quality yet in the postseason.

“Ausar Thompson is, arguably, the best perimeter defender in the NBA, and that isn’t a walk-in-the-park matchup this late in the season for Jalen Brunson despite his brilliance.”

Finally, it’s worth noting that the Pistons are 5-2 at home in these playoffs. The Knicks would have to overcome a hostile Detroit crowd to give themselves a chance to end their 26-year NBA Finals drought.