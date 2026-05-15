New York Knicks Fans Receive Concerning News if Team Reaches NBA Finals This Summer

The New York Knicks are one series away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, but some fans are already worried about what could happen off the court if the team reaches the championship round this summer.

After sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks now await either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons. Led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, New York has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the playoffs, winning seven straight postseason games by a combined 185 points.

As excitement builds around a potential Finals run, a separate issue involving transportation in New York and New Jersey has also begun to draw attention online. According to the Daily Mail and The New York Times, parts of Penn Station will have restricted access during FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium, creating possible travel problems for Knicks fans if the NBA Finals extend deep into June.

New York Knicks Fans Face Penn Station Concerns During NBA Finals Dates

The concern centers around June 13 and June 16, which are currently scheduled dates for Games 5 and 6 of the NBA Finals.

Those same dates also coincide with two FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Brazil is scheduled to face Morocco on June 13, while France will play Senegal on June 16.

According to the Daily Mail, Penn Station will be accessible only to World Cup ticket holders during specific windows around those matches.

The report stated that, “for four hours before kickoff and three hours after each match, Penn Station will be closed off to everyone but World Cup ticket-holders.”

Penn Station serves as the busiest transportation hub in North America and is one of the primary ways Knicks fans travel into Manhattan and directly to Madison Square Garden.

The restrictions immediately sparked concern among fans online, especially those traveling from New Jersey and the outer boroughs.

According to The New York Times, travelers attending World Cup matches may also need special train tickets assigning them a specific arrival time at Penn Station before traveling to MetLife Stadium.

NJ Transit addressed the situation in a statement, saying it is “committed to safely transporting 40,000 fans to and from the FIFA matches, while also providing a transportation plan that will minimize the impacts to our regular riders to the greatest extent possible.”

The transportation restrictions come after security concerns emerged during the 2024 Copa America tournament near Miami, when fans without tickets entered stadium areas.

Jalen Brunson and New York Knicks Continue Strong Playoff Run

While fans debate possible travel headaches, the Knicks remain focused on their postseason run.

New York has dominated throughout the playoffs, led by Brunson’s leadership and major offensive adjustments involving Towns and Mikal Bridges.

According to recent postseason trends, Towns has become more involved as a facilitator in head coach Mike Brown’s offense. Over the Knicks’ seven-game winning streak, Towns is averaging 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and eight assists while touching the ball far more frequently than during the regular season.

Brunson has also adopted a different offensive role. Speaking after practice, the All-NBA guard said, “One, I’m not a star. Two, I wanna win.”

Bridges has also emerged as a major defensive factor during New York’s playoff surge. His work against Philadelphia star Tyrese Maxey became one of the key developments in the Knicks’ second-round sweep.

The Knicks still need to get through the Eastern Conference Finals before any NBA Finals scenarios become reality.

If New York advances, potential opponents from the Western Conference could include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, or San Antonio Spurs.

For now, Knicks fans remain focused on the possibility of the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance in more than two decades, even if getting to Madison Square Garden could become far more complicated later this summer.