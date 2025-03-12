New York Knicks Projected X-Factor Named Amid Jalen Brunson Injury

With Jalen Brunson sidelined due to an ankle sprain, the New York Knicks must elevate their play as a unit. As the regular season winds down, Tom Thibodeau’s team holds the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, Josh Hart could emerge as a much-needed X-Factor for New York.

Hart has consistently stepped up in big moments during his Knicks tenure. He has a clear opportunity to become a key piece in Thibodeau’s rotation while Brunson is out. Fortunately for the Knicks, Hart’s two-way skill set allows him to make game-winning plays on both ends of the floor.

Hart is currently averaging 14.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on a career-best 54.5% shooting from the field and a league-leading 37.8 minutes a night.

Knicks Have Added Leadership With P.J. Tucker

Since Brunson went down with an ankle injury, the Knicks have added another veteran voice to the locker room. On Saturday, March 8, New York signed 14-year NBA veteran P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, Tucker is seen as a locker room leader by the Knicks front office and coaching staff.

“Knicks see PJ Tucker as an integral addition to a locker that has young veterans but none with the experience of Tucker brings,” Begley posted on X. “The 14-year vet will be received well in the room, has championship experience.”

Begley continued.

“Knicks also wanted someone with an enforcer mentality, which is why they’ve targeted Tucker. Knicks and Tucker are planning on a 10-day deal, as ESPN first reported. Club has a need at center but Knicks people who targeted Tucker believe the center position can be covered between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.”

Tucker brings championship experience to the Knicks. If he earns minutes in Thibodeau’s rotation, he will add physicality and versatility to the frontcourt.

Tucker Believes Knicks Role Is Easy

During a recent interview with Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Tucker addressed the role he’s being asked to fulfill for the Knicks.

New York has an open roster spot, so if Tucker impresses, the franchise could choose to keep him for the rest of the season. For now, the coaching staff will likely monitor his impact on his new teammates.