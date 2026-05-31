Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel

The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

They swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games to reach the Finals, capping a playoff run that looked shaky in the early stages and turned into something close to unstoppable. New York has won 11 straight postseason games.

Now comes the hardest part. Game 1 is Wednesday in San Antonio.

Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Wednesday, June 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX Game 2: Friday, June 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Friday, June 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX Game 3: Monday, June 8, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Monday, June 8, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Game 4: Wednesday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Wednesday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Game 5: Saturday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX (if necessary)

Saturday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX (if necessary) Game 6: Tuesday, June 16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (if necessary)

Tuesday, June 16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (if necessary) Game 7: Friday, June 19, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX (if necessary)

All games air on ABC. San Antonio holds home-court advantage throughout the series.

What the Knicks Are Walking Into

San Antonio earned this the hard way. The Spurs knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, winning on the road in a Game 7 to earn their first Finals trip in over a decade. Victor Wembanyama has been the story all season, and he will be the story in this series too.

For the Knicks, the opponent carries unusual historical weight. The last time New York reached the Finals was 1999. Their opponent then: San Antonio. Tim Duncan and David Robinson were the faces of that Spurs team. New York lost in five games and has spent 27 years waiting to get back.

The symmetry is hard to ignore. Another Spurs team, another generational big man. Another chance. This time, the Knicks are the ones trying to rewrite how the story ends.

What the Numbers Show

New York’s playoff run has been built on depth and momentum. The Knicks trailed the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the first round before reeling off seven straight wins to close out both the Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers without dropping another game. The sweep of Cleveland in the conference finals added four more. Eleven wins in their last eleven attempts.

Jalen Brunson has been the engine throughout. The early noise around this team after those back-to-back one-point losses in Atlanta feels like a distant memory now. Brunson spoke about what it means to tune everything out, both the criticism and the praise.

“When there’s negative things being said about you, it’s important to ignore them,” Brunson said. “When there’s positive things about you, it’s easy to read them to make you feel good. But you can’t do one and not the other.”

That mindset has defined the run. New York did not spiral after dropping Games 2 and 3 to a sixth-seeded Atlanta team. They steadied the ship in Game 4, won by 29 in Game 5, won by 51 in Game 6, and never looked back.

The oddsmakers currently favor San Antonio, with Wembanyama as the X-factor on both ends. The Knicks are underdogs. They have been before.

Final Word

This run did not look like this a month ago. Now New York is two wins from Madison Square Garden hosting an NBA Finals game, and four wins from ending the longest championship drought in franchise history.

San Antonio has home-court advantage. Wembanyama is the most unique player in the league. The Spurs are back on basketball’s biggest stage for the first time in over a decade. All of that is real.

But so is what this Knicks team has shown since April. They do not fold, they do not panic. They find a way.

Fifty-three years is a long time to wait. Wednesday is when it starts.