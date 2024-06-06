Proposed Trade Has Knicks Land $90 Million Starter for Deuce McBride Package

It remains to be seen if the New York Knicks will push their chips to the center of the table this offseason with a potential blockbuster NBA trade. Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges continues to be a name floated as a potential fit for the Nova Knicks.

Could the Knicks pry the former Villanova forward away from their crosstown neighbor? Bleacher Report put together a list of potential trade pitches for all the teams watching the NBA finals from home.

The trade proposal has New York parting with fan favorite Miles “Deuce” McBride and Mitchell Robinson as part of the package. New York sends McBride, Robinson, the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, three future first rounders (2025, 2026 and 2028) and two second-round selections (2025 Brooklyn’s pick, 2027) to Brooklyn. The Knicks land Bridges in the proposed trade for this sizable haul.

Yes, the trade package has the Knicks giving up a total of four first-round draft picks, but there are some protections. The 2025 first rounder is top-four protected, while the 2028 first-round pick has top-seven protection.

Let’s explore whether this trade idea could be enough to entice the Nets to move one of their key players to the Knicks.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Nets Are Not Looking to Deal Mikal Bridges

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Nets are looking to build around Bridges rather than deal the forward. Could a package of four first rounders, McBride and Mitchell be enough for Brooklyn to change their minds?

The Nets should be honest about their outlook with Bridges on the roster. It could be a challenge to build a contender around Bridges based on their current roster.

“Pitching the Nets on this deal could be futile,” Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale detailed in a June 6 story titled, “1 Trade Idea for Every Team Not in the 2024 NBA Finals.” “And not just because they haven’t struck a deal with the Knicks since 1983. Brooklyn reportedly remains steadfast in its refusal to flip Bridges, a stance that seemingly goes beyond its draft obligations to Houston, since the Rockets have been a focal point of multiple overtures, both hypothetical and genuine.

“Any offer built around four first-round picks and Robinson still warrants consideration—even more so if the Nets lose Nic Claxton in free agency. The Knicks also have the draft stash to go up from here. Whether they should, of course, is a different story.”

Knicks Rumors: Could 4 First-Round Picks Be Enough to Entice the Nets to Trade Mikal Bridges?

This is quite a haul for New York to give up for a player who is not an All-Star. Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 37.2% from long range while starting in all 82 games this season.

It is hard not to be intrigued by Bridges playing alongside other former Villanova players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. If only for vibes alone, this trade likely moves the needle for the Knicks core.

Bridges is also on a reasonable four-year, $90.9 million contract considering his consistent availability and production. The forward is slated to have a $23.3 million cap hit in 2024-25 and still has two seasons remaining on his deal. It helps that the Knicks would be moving on from Mitchell’s four-year, $60 million contract as part of the trade.