Knicks Trade Proposal Lands ‘High Impact’ Big Man for Miles McBride

The next phase of the offseason might very well bring a major Knicks trade, a deal that goes all-in for another star player if one should come available in the coming weeks or months. But fact is, that’s a longshot and the bulk of their work this summer is done. They got the two major extensions they wanted in the bag—Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby—and made the strike for second-tier star wing Mikal Bridges, sending off five first-rounders in the process.

Finding a role for Julius Randle, either with the current roster or in a trade elsewhere, could be on the docket, but he will prove to be a difficult guy to trade. Assuming he stays put, the Knicks lone remaining major hole is backup center, and finding a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein, who departed for a whopping three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder, is the chief priority.

Walker Kessler of the Jazz would be the top option, but Utah is holding off on trade talks as it looks to figure out its situation with Lauri Markkanen, who is eligible for an extension in August. That could leave an opening for a team to make an under-the-radar trade with the Knicks that could help both sides: the Hornets, who have bargain big man Nick Richards on the roster and available for a deal.

Knicks Trade: Swap Out Miles McBride, Add a Big Guy

And there’s a pretty simple deal to be made, especially now that the Knicks have added backup point guard Cameron Payne to the mix, a move that could foreshadow the team trading away incumbent backup point guard Miles McBride, who shined in the playoffs.

The Knicks could ship out McBride to the Hornets for Richards, either in a straight swap or with some draft compensation—a heavily protected first-rounder or a future second rounder—if the trade market for Richards heats up.

Richards is in the second year of a three-year, $15 million contract. McBride is in the first year of a three-year, $13 million deal.

“It’s gonna be tough for them to replace what (Isaiah) Hartenstein brought to that team but a guy like him (Richards) does what you need—he can start, he can come off the bench, he is going to bring a lot of energy, he rebounds, he blocks shots,” one NBA executive said. “And he makes what, six times less than Hartenstein? So, he is a good value, high-impact big man and that’s what they need.”

Nick Richards Started 51 Games for the Hornets

Indeed, Richards could be a prominent name on the Knicks trade market but also the NBA trade market in general, which might not heat up until later in the summer as teams continue to wait on the Jazz. He has been a slow-developing project in Charlotte, but had a breakout in 2023-24, his fourth year in the league.

Richards played 67 games and made 51 starts, averaging career highs in points (9.7) and rebounds (8.0) while shooting 69.1% from the field and blocking 1.1 shots.

In looking for a backup big man, the Knicks could very well use McBride as bait, given his age (he’s 23) and experience level. McBride is entering his fourth season and played 68 games, making 14 starts last season. He averaged 8.3 points.

The Hornets traded for point guard Reggie Jackson from the Nuggets, but that was a salary dump and the team is expected to release Jackson. They would need a backup for LaMelo Ball after that happens.

Richards for McBride, talent-wise, is probably a fair swap. But because so many teams are in the market for another big man, the Knicks could potentially need to add a draft asset to sweeten the pot for Richards.