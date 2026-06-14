Knicks’ ‘No Sex’ Policy Drives New York To First NBA Title in 53 Years

The New York Knicks had a remarkable past 10 weeks, capped off by an NBA championship, the city’s first since 1973. Just like any other championship team, the Knicks’ run needed sacrifice and trust.

However, the Knicks may have taken it a step further.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Knicks owner James Dolan asked the players to take their sacrifice an extra notch during the NBA playoffs by avoiding sex while they are chasing the NBA title.

Begley noted that it was a quip by the owner.

“He talked to the players about the opportunity ahead of them, the importance of sacrificing for the next 10 weeks. (He jokingly asked the players to avoid fornication during the postseason.),” Begley’s report reads.

Whether the players followed the order, the Knicks’ playoff record showed a successful run that is on par with other great title teams in the league.

Knicks’ Terrific Playoff Run

The Knicks, led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, finished the playoffs with a 16-3 record, a run that included 13 straight wins for the team.

After going down 2-1 in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks went on a roll, recovering from the series deficit, before sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round and the conference finals, respectively.

The Knicks won the first two games of the NBA Finals before falling in Game 3 in New York. Game 4 may have been the most memorable in the series as it saw the Knicks come back from a 29-point deficit via a game-winning tip-in from OG Anunoby to snag the victory from the Spurs.

Now, the Knicks are the NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, avenging their loss against the Spurs in 1999, the last season they played in the NBA Finals before this year.

James Dolan Delivers Powerful Message And Apology To The Knicks Fans

Knicks owner James Dolan gave a powerful message to the team’s fans, acknowledging the team’s long title drought, while rejoicing in the championship they earned this season.

“I want to say something to New York,” Dolan said during the NBA championship celebration. “Hey New York, I’m sorry it took so long. But here we are.”

Dolan hopes it would not take more than five decades again to reach the pinnacle of the NBA.

“And hopefully it won’t take that long again,” he added.

Dolan added in the press conference that the Knicks deserved to celebrate the championship, while calling for everyone’s safety while doing so.

“We need to tell everybody in New York: we know that they are celebrating. We want them to have a great time,” he said. “Please be safe, right. Don’t get hurt. Don’t hurt anybody. We’re going to have a parade on Thursday.”

The Knicks’ championship parade will be on Thursday in the city. Millions of people are expected to be in the city to watch the Larry O’Brien trophy dock again in New York.