Not Even Jalen Brunson Saw Himself Win The NBA Championship

When Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks, no one expected that it was a championship move. Not even Brunson knew it would lead to an NBA championship, the first for New York in 53 years.

Brunson reflected on the initial expectations about his signing with the Knicks. According to him, he was just focusing on winning games for the team, and not on gaining any individual accolades.

“I’d be lying to you guys saying I saw this as well, but what he’s instilled in me as a kid, you never know what’s gonna happen if you just continue to work hard,” Brunson said. “When you focus on just winning, you’re not focusing on yourself, you’re not focusing on the individual accolades that you can get.”

Jalen Brunson Cites His Father Rick’s Tough Love

Brunson credited his father Rick, who also works as an assistant coach for the Knicks. Rick had been hard as a father for Jalen throughout his childhood, building him into a tough player who is now a Knicks legend.

“He kind of instilled that in me,” Brunson said, pointing at his father. “I’m programmed to say that because I actually believe those things. I believe it’s all about the team, it’s all about our success. If we win, everyone eats. That’s how I think of it. But it’s how my mom and him raised me.”

Even Rick Brunson never knew this would come for his son when he came to New York.

“Not even me. I thought he’d be a good player,” he said.

Charles Barkley: "When he signed with New York…we knew he was gonna be a good player. But come on man. None of us saw this" Rick Brunson: "Not even me. I thought he'd be a good player" Jalen: "I'd be lying to you guys saying I saw this as well but what he's instilled in me as… https://t.co/whJKBdwqbq pic.twitter.com/Kn3gxCDkip — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 15, 2026

Brunson was a secondary star when he was with the Dallas Mavericks, alongside Luka Doncic, who carried the offense for that team.

They went to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but lost before Brunson’s value got too much for the Mavericks, resulting in his signing with the Knicks.

There had been doubts about Brunson’s star power when he first signed with the Knicks. However, the team aced their next moves, adding the likes of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns to build a championship roster.

Brunson dropped 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs, carrying the load for the Knicks en route to the championship.

Jalen Brunson Is Never Afraid To Fail

Jalen Brunson revealed the secret of winning, and it is about failure.

According to Brunson, one must not be afraid to fail to achieve wins. He added that focus remains one of the most important things in life, regardless of what people say.

“The secret sauce to winning: Not being afraid to fail and so many people are going to say what they want to say. You guys can bleep this out,” he said.

Brunson, at 6-foot-1, is now regarded as one of, if not the greatest, Knicks players of all time for leading the team to a title this season.

With their contract situations, Brunson and the Knicks could very well run it back and take a shot once more for a championship next season.