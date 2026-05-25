Knicks’ Mike Brown Doesn’t Hold Back on OG Anunoby All-Defense Vote

The New York Knicks are one win away from the NBA Finals. Everything about the Eastern Conference Finals has gone their way. Confidence is high, and there was plenty to discuss after Sunday’s session.

Yet before wrapping up, coach Mike Brown was not done when the final question was asked. Nobody brought up the topic. He did it himself.

OG Anunoby had just been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. For Brown, however, that was not good enough.

Mike Brown Goes to Bat for Anunoby

Brown waited until the final question of his news conference had been answered. Then, unprompted, he had one more thing to say.

Brown made it clear he believed Anunoby deserved First Team All-Defense, saying “freakin’ OG got robbed” and calling the voters’ decision “wrong.” He pointed to New York’s status as a top-five defensive team and said Anunoby’s versatility is “off the charts.”

Brown still acknowledged that Second Team was meaningful recognition.

But his larger message was clear. He felt his player belonged on the First Team.

Anunoby, for his part, was measured in his response. He appreciated the recognition, but he also made clear he believed First Team was the right level.

“It was cool to get the recognition,” Anunoby said. “Anytime you’re recognized by coaches and the media, it’s really cool. The second team is cool. I was hoping I got first team. I thought I should have gotten first team. But second team is good.”

Knicks Teammates Rally Around Anunoby

Brown was not alone in his defense. A day earlier after Game 3, Karl-Anthony Towns noticed nobody had asked Anunoby about the honor during media availability. Without hesitation, he stepped in unprompted. Towns called Anunoby one of the best defenders in the world and made clear he felt the First Team snub was unjust.

Jalen Brunson echoed the sentiment, pointing to Anunoby’s defensive range as one of the foundations of what the Knicks do on that end of the floor.

“He’s well deserving of it,” Brunson said. “Him being able to guard one through five on any given night has really been a big part of who we are and what we’re allowed to do on defense because of him. Any publicity is good publicity, but I think he was well deserving of that first team.”

Why the Case for Anunoby Is Strong

Anunoby has made this argument before. Heading into the season he was vocal about his desire for First Team All-Defense or Defensive Player of the Year, pointing out that opponents actively avoid him rather than attack him. That, in turn, suppresses blocks and steals, the numbers voters tend to prioritize.

Still, a defender who changes how opponents play before they even initiate is doing exactly what elite defense requires. The counting stats do not always reflect that. This was his second All-Defensive Second Team selection. And yet the Knicks believe he belongs on the first.

Final Word for the Knicks

Second team is recognition. First team is where they believe he belongs. Brown made sure everyone knows it.