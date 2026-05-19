Is OG Anunoby Playing Today? Knicks Official Status For Game 1 vs. Cavs

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are preparing for one of their biggest games of the season – Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With so much at stake, everyone is wondering if their star wing OG Anunoby will be playing tonight. Here is all the information you need regarding his availability status prior to the start of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

O.G. Anunoby Knicks Injury Status

OG Anunoby is officially listed as probable for Game 1 against the Cavaliers on the NBA’s official injury report.

He has been dealing with a right hamstring strain that he picked up in the Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, which caused him to miss Games 3 and 4 of that series.

The injury was not a serious one; it seemed at first. The imaging results showed that he almost escaped a big tear. And after almost two weeks of rest, he has returned to the court for full practice.

NBA reporter Shams Charania revealed on Pat McAfee Show: “OG Anunoby, he is going to be playing in Game 1.”

Furthermore, Knicks head coach Mike Brown verified that Anunoby was a full participant in the practice on Monday, which completely discredits any remaining ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌doubt.

What This Means for the Knicks

Having​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby back will be good news for New York. Across eight playoff games this postseason, he has delivered very good performances on both ends of the court.

What Knicks really need from him is his defense against a very strong Cavaliers team – he is not just one of the best wing defenders in the league but also faces the opponent’s strongest players very regularly.

They used Miles McBride in the starting five for the 76ers series without Anunoby and it actually worked. However, if Anunoby is fit, New York’s ceiling is way higher even if the upcoming series is a tough one

Knicks’ winning formula in Game 1 includes dominating the paint, reducing Donovan Mitchell’s opportunities, and hitting their open threes.

Anunoby being defensive-minded right from the beginning will provide the Knicks with all the means necessary to gain the home-court advantage quietly and changing the mood for the whole series.

The crowd will be wild in the Madison Square Garden, and with OG in the team, New York looks very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌capable.