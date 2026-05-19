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Is OG Anunoby Playing Today? Knicks Official Status For Game 1 vs. Cavs

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OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are preparing for one of their biggest games of the season – Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With so much at stake, everyone is wondering if their star wing OG Anunoby will be playing tonight. Here is all the information you need regarding his availability status prior to the start of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

O.G. Anunoby Knicks Injury Status

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby is expected to Play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to a new injury update from ESPN.

GettyKnicks Star OG Anunoby Receives Official Injury Designation For ECF Game 1

OG Anunoby is officially listed as probable for Game 1 against the Cavaliers on the NBA’s official injury report.

He has been dealing with a right hamstring strain that he picked up in the Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, which caused him to miss Games 3 and 4 of that series.

The injury was not a serious one; it seemed at first. The imaging results showed that he almost escaped a big tear. And after almost two weeks of rest, he has returned to the court for full practice.

NBA reporter Shams Charania revealed on Pat McAfee Show: “OG Anunoby, he is going to be playing in Game 1.”

Furthermore, Knicks head coach Mike Brown verified that Anunoby was a full participant in the practice on Monday, which completely discredits any remaining ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌doubt.

What This Means for the Knicks

New York Knicks OG Anunoby Injury Update, Is OG Anunoby Playing in Game 1? Knicks injury report, OG Anunoby injury, Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 1

GettyKnicks Get Major OG Anunoby News Ahead Of Game 1 vs. Cavs

Having​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby back will be good news for New York. Across eight playoff games this postseason, he has delivered very good performances on both ends of the court.

What Knicks really need from him is his defense against a very strong Cavaliers team – he is not just one of the best wing defenders in the league but also faces the opponent’s strongest players very regularly.

They used Miles McBride in the starting five for the 76ers series without Anunoby and it actually worked. However, if Anunoby is fit, New York’s ceiling is way higher even if the upcoming series is a tough one

Knicks’ winning formula in Game 1 includes dominating the paint, reducing Donovan Mitchell’s opportunities, and hitting their open threes.

Anunoby being defensive-minded right from the beginning will provide the Knicks with all the means necessary to gain the home-court advantage quietly and changing the mood for the whole series.

The crowd will be wild in the Madison Square Garden, and with OG in the team, New York looks very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌capable.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for PFSN, Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Is OG Anunoby Playing Today? Knicks Official Status For Game 1 vs. Cavs

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