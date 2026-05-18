When Is OG Anunoby Coming Back? Latest Injury News for Knicks Star

The New York Knicks have had over a week to rest and prepare since sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. Tuesday night brings the Eastern Conference Finals, and their opponent is now confirmed.

The Cleveland Cavaliers punched their ticket on Sunday, dismantling the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 by a final score of 125-94. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 26 points. Jarrett Allen dominated the paint with 23. The Cavaliers were in control from the opening tip and never looked back.

For New York, the bigger story heading into Tuesday is the health of one of their most important players.

Anunoby Trending Toward Game 1

OG Anunoby has been dealing with a hamstring strain he suffered late in Game 2 of the 76ers series. The Knicks won the final two games of that matchup without him, but the latest update heading into the ECF is encouraging.

According to the Associated Press, Anunoby participated in two consecutive practices over the weekend, a significant step forward in his recovery. He addressed his status afterward, offering measured optimism. “It didn’t feel as bad as the past when it happened,” Anunoby said, a notable comment given his history with hamstring issues.

Coach Mike Brown was still cautious when asked about Game 1 availability, acknowledging the timing could not be more delicate. “You need everybody to be healthy to a certain degree,” Brown said, making clear the organization is taking nothing for granted with the ECF opener just days away.

Anunoby has been one of the Knicks’ best performers in these playoffs, averaging 21.4 points per game on 61.9 percent shooting from the field and 53.8 percent from three. Getting him back at full strength would give New York a significant boost heading into what figures to be a physical series against Cleveland.

Why Anunoby Matters for the Knicks

Before the injury, Anunoby was playing some of the best basketball of his career in these playoffs. His three-point shooting was at a high level, and his defense was as elite as ever. He brings a combination of size, length, and physicality that the Knicks will need against a Cavaliers team that just dismantled the Pistons.

The Knicks swept the 76ers and will carry real momentum into Tuesday. But this series against Cleveland figures to be a different kind of challenge. The Cavaliers showed against Detroit that they are capable of blowing a team out when they find their rhythm early.

Getting Anunoby back at full capacity changes the defensive calculus significantly. Without him, New York is still dangerous. With him, they are genuinely difficult to beat.

What Cleveland Brings

The Cavaliers arrive at Madison Square Garden on short rest after Sunday’s blowout. Mitchell has been the engine of their playoff run, and Allen gave Cleveland’s fans a reminder of his importance with back-to-back dominant series finales. “We just have to do it again,” Allen said after Sunday’s win, referencing the challenge of taking over a hostile road environment.

Evan Mobley finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Game 7, completing a strong series. Sam Merrill contributed 23 points off the bench. Cleveland shot over 50 percent from the field and outrebounded Detroit by nine. They look like a team hitting their stride.

Final Word for the Knicks

The Eastern Conference Finals tip off Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The crowd will be loud. The stakes will be high.

The Knicks have the rest advantage and the home court. Getting Anunoby back healthy would make them that much more dangerous.

Day by day. That is the approach. Tuesday is the target.