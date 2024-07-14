Knicks’ OG Anunoby Reacts to Mikal Bridges Trade

OG Anunoby saw the New York Knicks‘ vision when they traded for Mikal Bridges, which factored in his decision to re-sign for five years worth $212.5 million, the largest contract in franchise history.

“It’s really cool, you know. We can switch off [defending the opposing team’s best player] — one guy takes him for a quarter, the other guy takes him for a quarter. We can mix and match. We’re a really versatile group and I think we’re going to show that from the start next year,” Anunoby said on Sirius XM NBA Radio, per Kris Pursiainen.

The Knicks cashing in on their draft capital for Bridges and re-signing Anunoby is their answer to the Boston Celtics’ duo of Jayson Tatum and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

“I think we have a lot of guys on our team to match up with them. I think we have a great team overall. Both teams are great. So I think it will be fun,” Anunoby said on Sirius XM NBA Radio, per Kris Pursiainen, on a potential playoff matchup with the defending champion Celtics.

But Anunoby noted that the Eastern Conference has gotten better, and not only them.

“All those teams got better, I think everyone gets better every year, but like, yeah. Philly got better, Boston will be good again, Milwaukee will be good, there’s a lot of good teams. Orlando will be good,” he said.

The 76ers got their third star Paul George to team up with 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and Most Improved Player of the Year Tyrese Maxey.

The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton, are expected to get better with a full training camp under new head coach Doc Rivers.

The Magic have added two-time NBA champion wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope via free agency.

Mikal Bridges Is a Big Fan of OG Anunoby

There is mutual respect between the Knicks’ two elite perimeter defenders.

“I was excited when they signed him back. I’ve always been a big fan of OG,” Bridges said during his Knicks introductory press conference. “I think I said a lot of things about him while I was in Phoenix and Brooklyn.”

“I just know what OG brings,” Bridges continued. “That’s my guy. We’ve kinda built a relationship over the years just acknowledging each other and what we do for our respective teams.”

Anunoby knows very well what Bridges can bring to the Knicks having studied his game when they were still on opposing sides.

“I think his anticipation, and also knowing angles — knowing when he can give a cushion, when he needs to be more aggressive, he’s good getting over screens… He never gives up on a play, he’s never out of it,” Anunoby said on Sirius XM NBA Radio, per Kris Pursiainen.

Bridges and Anunoby are projected to start alongside Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby Show up in Knicks Summer League Game

A proof that Bridges and Anunoby are close is their sighting in the Knicks’ game at the start. of the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Knicks’ new wing duo was at courtside chopping it up with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, father of franchise star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby chopping it up with Rick Brunson. pic.twitter.com/Wy1GhClr87 — 3X LOGOFS. 😎 (@DFS_D0E) July 13, 2024

They watched the Knicks’ comeback from a 15-point deficit fall short in a 94-90 loss to the Charlotte Hornets with owner James Dolan along with team president Leon Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau and executive vice president William Wesley.