Knicks’ OG Anunoby Makes Unexpected Admission on Game-Winning Finals Shot

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, as they officially took down the San Antonio Spurs in five games with a 94-90 victory on Saturday night. And while that win was great, it’s clear that the balance of this series shifted in Game 4 when OG Anunoby hit a game-winning putback layup with less than two seconds left in the contest.

Prior to Anunoby’s aforementioned shot, it appeared as if New York was about to come up short in its quest to erase a 29-point deficit. More importantly, though, San Antonio would have tied the series at two games apiece. Instead, Anunoby gave the Knicks a 3-1 series lead, and a couple of nights later, they were NBA champions. According to the man himself, though, Anunoby’s putback layup in Game 4 was actually a mistake.

OG Anunoby Dishes on Historic Game-Winner for Knicks

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Much has been made about Jalen Brunson’s performance throughout the playoffs, and rightfully so, but you can make a case that Anunoby was actually the most important player for the Knicks this postseason. Throughout New York’s run, Anunoby was the most consistent scorer alongside Brunson, and his lights-out three-point shooting helped take some of the offensive burden off of his shoulders.

For much of his career, Anunoby has been known for his work on the defensive end of the floor, but his game-winning shot in Game 4 proved he can be a skilled player on that end of the floor, too. Throughout the Finals, Anunoby was simply electric (21.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1 APG, 52.5 FG%, 50 3P%), and he is now the owner of arguably the top moment in Knicks franchise history.

Anunoby’s relentless mindset allowed him to make a play on a missed three-point shot from Brunson late in Game 4. However, it was a very odd shot from Anunoby, as he appeared to almost miss the ball, only for it to somehow perfectly find its way to the bottom of the bucket. As it turns out, Anunoby was actually going for a dunk initially, revealing that he had to adjust after he quickly realized that plan was not going to work.

“I mean, I was trying to dunk it,” Anunoby hilariously admitted on “Good Morning America.” “Couldn’t dunk it, so just tried to touch it, tried to make the shot.”

OG Anunoby Solidifies His Place in Knicks History

At times, Anunoby’s fit with the Knicks hasn’t always felt natural, as he’s struggled to find his footing on the offensive side of the ball alongside guys like Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. In the playoffs, though, Anunoby shot the ball so well that New York has no choice but to get him involved, and he’s a big reason why it is celebrating a championship now.

New York may be forced to make some tough decisions on this tough over the next few months, but it’s clear that, after starring in the postseason, Anunoby won’t be going anywhere for the time being. The Knicks gave up quite a bit to bring Anunoby to town from the Toronto Raptors, but with his play in the Finals, particularly in Game 4, it’s clear that this trade was more than worth it for New York.