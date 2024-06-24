OG Anunoby’s Value Goes up Amid Knicks Interest in 4-Time All-NBA Defensive Wing

The New York Knicks remain the favorite in the OG Anunoby sweepstakes but it’s no longer at the price they initially thought it would take to get it done, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

Yesterday’s price is not today’s price as Anunoby’s value has gone up amid the Knicks’ reported interest in Paul George if he and the Los Angeles Clippers could not agree to a new deal.

“The George interest surfaced at a curious time, after the Knicks low-balled forward OG Anunoby during early free agent discussions on a potential new deal, as Brian Windhorst first reported, and league sources confirmed to HoopsHype.

When the Knicks first acquired Anunoby, the belief was that he’d land a deal in the $30-35 million a year range annually, league sources told HoopsHype. Now, however, that value has gone up, starting at $35 million annually to his maximum starting salary for next season, sources said,” Scotto wrote on June 24.

On June 23, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks are a potential landing spot for George, a nine-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA and four-time NBA All-Defensive player.

“Another trusted source has advised me to keep the Knicks on the list as a potential trade suitor for George if the All-NBA swingman indeed opts into the final season of his current contract at $48.8 million. That step would position George to push for a trade to another team,” Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter.

Despite Anunoby’s hefty price tag and amid the trade buzz around George, the Knicks are still committed to bringing back Anunoby and remain the favorite among rival executives, according to Scotto.

OG Anunoby ‘Not Thrilled’ With Knicks Initial Offer

Anunoby was “not thrilled” with the Knicks’ initial offer, Windhorst reported on “Get Up” on June 18.

“Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he’s not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering,” Windhorst said.

Anunoby holds the leverage as the Knicks do not have the cap room to replace him if he leaves with the Philadelphia 76ers lurking. It will also be a bad look on their front office if Anunoby turns out to be just a half-season rental after giving up former No. 3 pick RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick.

The Knicks have been a much better team on both ends with Anunoby. Their 26-6 record (including the playoffs) with Anunoby speaks for itself.

Knicks’ Interest in Paul George Dates Back to Last Year

The Knicks had been interested in George before they even acquired Anunoby in December last year.

During the last offseason, the Knicks kicked the tires on a potential George trade, engaging the Clippers in a dialogue that did not advance.

“The Knicks and Clippers originally had trade talks surrounding Paul George at the NBA Draft. At the time, New York was considering a package featuring Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round picks in exchange for George, league sources told HoopsHype. Toppin was then traded to the Pacers for two second-round picks, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

After that, RJ Barrett’s name was brought up briefly in trade talks by the Clippers in place of Toppin, league sources told HoopsHype. However, the asking price of parting with Barrett, Grimes, three first-round picks, and then having to negotiate a long-term extension for George, who’s 33 years old, was too high for the Knicks,” Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto wrote on July 6, 2023.

With all those players gone, the Knicks will have to use Bojan Bogdanovic‘s $19 million salary then add one or two more players for salary-matching purposes if George becomes available via opt-in and trade.