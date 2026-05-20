Knicks Use Old Warriors Tactic To Derail Cavaliers’ James Harden in Game 1

The New York Knicks pulled off an impressive comeback win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers by relentlessly attacking James Harden late in the game.

But according to Knicks head coach Mike Brown, there is a lot more than just targeting Harden on offense. Brown revealed after the game that the Knicks reused Golden State Warriors’ old tactic against Harden, which mainly included pressuring the Cavaliers’ point guard from the get-go, straining him by the end of the game.

“When I was in Golden State and we played Houston, we counted James Harden’s dribbles,” Brown, a former assistant coach of Steve Kerr with the Warriors, said. “We told our guys he’s dribbling close to 1000 times a game. Keep picking him up full court and making him dribble. At the end of the game, it would wear him down.”

Brown spent six seasons as an assistant coach for the Warriors, starting in 2016 up to 2022. In that span, he helped the Warriors to four NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships.

The last time the Warriors faced Harden in the playoffs was in 2019, beating the Rockets in six games.

Their rivalry was mostly remembered for their 2018 Western Conference Finals clash, where Harden, along with Chris Paul, fell short in dethroning the Warriors in seven games.

In all of those Rockets teams, Harden was seen as the initiator and the engine of the offense, making him a target for full-court defensive pressure. In all of those series, Harden saw numerous capable defenders, such as Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, and Andre Iguodala.

In Game 1 of the East Finals, Harden only had 15 points, on 5-of-16 shooting from the field, four rebounds, three assists, and six turnovers in 42 minutes of action. Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby constantly picked him up from the back court throughout the game.

The Knicks led by as much as 22 points in the final eight minutes of regulation before the Cavaliers tied the game at 101-all to force overtime.

No Secret Knicks Are Attacking James Harden in Game 1

Mike Brown did not hide that the Knicks targeted Harden throughout Game 1.

“You know, sometimes you got to do what the game dictates,” Brown said. “You know, sometimes you got to do what the game dictates.”

Gassed and frustrated in the fourth quarter and overtime, Harden switched on every single screen the Knicks set late in the game, allowing Jalen Brunson to feast in his inability to stay in front.

Brunson finished with 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, five rebounds, and six assists to lead the Knicks in the come-from-behind victory.

Knicks Force The Cavaliers To Re-Think Defensive Scheme Against Knicks’ Brunson

With the way Game 1 ended, the Cavaliers must now rethink their defensive schemes against Knicks’ Jalen Brunson.

They must now prevent the Knicks from forcing switches to hunt Harden on the ball. They can do so by hedging on every ball screen that involves Harden.

Game 2 could be defined by how successful the Cavaliers would be in their adjusted defensive game plan. It will tip off on Thursday, May 21, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.