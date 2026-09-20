Former Knicks Guard Lands Major NBA Promotion After Turning Down New York

A year after turning down an opportunity to return to New York, Pablo Prigioni has moved one seat closer to the front of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench.

Prigioni has been promoted to Chris Finch’s lead assistant, replacing Micah Nori, the Timberwolves coach revealed in a MinnPost interview. Nori left Minnesota during the offseason to become the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coach.

The promotion adds an interesting postscript to the New York Knicks’ pursuit of Prigioni last summer. New York received permission to speak with the former Knicks guard about joining Mike Brown’s coaching staff but could not lure him away from Minnesota.

The former Knicks guard, cited family reasons, in declining his former team’s offer, SNY’s Ian Begley reported at the time.

Prigioni’s decision made sense then. It looks even better for him now.

Instead of changing organizations, Prigioni remained with a Timberwolves team that valued his voice and positioned himself to inherit a larger role once Nori departed. The 49-year-old will now serve as Finch’s top assistant while continuing to influence Minnesota’s offense and player development.

Knicks Wanted Pablo Prigioni for Mike Brown’s Staff

The Knicks explored several candidates while assembling Brown’s first staff in 2025. Prigioni carried obvious appeal because of his history in New York and his reputation as a creative offensive coach.

He played two seasons for the Knicks from 2012-15, arriving in the NBA at 35 after a distinguished career overseas, making him the oldest rookie in NBA history. His intelligence, anticipation and willingness to advance the ball quickly made him a fan favorite despite modest statistics.

Those same qualities translated naturally to coaching.

Prigioni joined the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant in 2018 before moving to Minnesota one year later. He helped the Timberwolves modernize their offense with greater emphasis on pace, spacing and 3-point shooting. His work with Minnesota also allowed him to build a relationship with former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who had already joined the Knicks when New York pursued Prigioni.

The Knicks considered him for a prominent position under Brown after other assistant-coaching targets proved unavailable. New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego and veteran coach Jay Triano were also among the names connected to New York’s search.

Prigioni ultimately stayed in Minnesota, while Brown completed his staff with a mixture of outside hires and assistants retained from Tom Thibodeau’s tenure.

Prigioni Takes Over Micah Nori’s Role

Nori’s departure created the opening Prigioni had been waiting for.

As lead assistant, Prigioni should carry more responsibility in game preparation, in-game strategy and communication with players. He also gives Finch continuity after Minnesota lost one of the league’s most recognizable assistant coaches.

The promotion represents another step in Prigioni’s steady rise through the coaching ranks. It may also place him on the radar for future head-coaching searches if the Timberwolves remain among the Western Conference’s strongest teams.

For the Knicks, this is not necessarily a story of a damaging missed opportunity. Brown’s staff helped New York reach its ultimate goal without Prigioni, validating the organization’s eventual choices.

Still, New York’s interest looks well-founded.

The coach the Knicks tried to bring back to Madison Square Garden did not remain an ordinary assistant for long. One year later, Prigioni has become Finch’s No. 2 in Minnesota — and potentially one of the NBA’s next serious head-coaching candidates.