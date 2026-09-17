Knicks Could Trade Away ‘Tenuous’ 21-Year-Old Amid Roster Shuffle

The New York Knicks were unable to land some of their top targets to fill out the team’s NBA roster as training camp nears, so instead, they brought in a wave of players who figure to compete for end-of-the-roster jobs over the next month. The Knicks brought in big men James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks on training camp deals, and also veterans Bruce Brown, John Konchar, and Ochai Agbaji. The Knicks currently have only one spot available.

But the team could free up another, according to beat writer Tommy Beer of the “Knicks Centric” Substack. That’s because there is a chance that the Knicks could work out a trade for guard Pacome Dadiet in the coming weeks if they decide they want a more accomplished player in his spot.

Pacome Dadiet Was a 2024 1st-Rounder

Dadiet was the Knicks’ first-round pick in 2024, and though he is still just 21 years old, he has not shown enough to warrant the Knicks keeping him on the roster. He is likely to still have appeal around the NBA, given his age, but the Knicks know the championship window is open now, and they don’t have time to wait on his development.

Dadiet has averaged 1.7 points in 47 games over the past two seasons, though he averaged 23.1 points in 15 G League games last year. There is clearly some talent there, and while the Knicks would not likely get a first-round pick for him, they could stock up some draft capital.

Knicks Likely to Add Veterans

Here’s how Beer sees things playing out for the Knicks, as he wrote on Twitter/X:

“I’d assume Pacome Dadiet’s hold on a roster spot is tenuous at best. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already been told he’ll be fighting for his Knicks life in training camp (with New York proactively exploring trades in case the front office prefers to keep two veterans instead). ​

“With that in mind, I envision Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman competing for the third-string center job. ​Meanwhile, John Konchar, Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji and Dadiet could wage a separate battle for the final roster spot as a backup wing.”

The Knicks will open training camp on September 22 in Tarrytown.